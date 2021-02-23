Youth tournament turned Standley onto CHS

Without a wrestler at the heavier weights, and Standley admitted he might have been a little chunky as a kid, Keiswetter immediately thought of his sister's son.

Keiswetter made the call, Standley accepted and the rest is Discoverer history.

"It was his idea," Keiswetter said. "... Then those guys just brought him as one of the guys. He loved it. I had done some summer camps with him and he had met the guys and he was kind of hooked ... It worked out. It's pretty awesome to see it pay off."

It paid off because the Standley family was willing to sacrifice for the future. Mom, Rachelle, is a county assessor in Kansas and has the ability to work from different locations. She stayed back in the Sunflower state while dad, Brian, and son came up north. Brian took a job with Columbus Public Schools and the family planned ways to come back together over the weekends, holidays and, of course, wrestling events.

"I told him that if he wanted to go wrestle for his uncle he was going to have to work harder than everyone else," Rachelle said. "He wasn't going to get any breaks because his uncle is the coach. He would have to do twice as much."