Zoucha adds to Titan history

Beau Zoucha became the latest member of Twin River wrestling to add his name to the annals of the program. Jan. 14 at Elm Creek, the senior became just the fourth Titan ever to join the 100-win club.

He added to a historic season that saw fellow senior Jed Jones reach that milestone a week earlier and gave the program a chance to increase membership in the 100 win club by double. Jackson Strain is just six wins away from hitting that mark, and Ashton Johnson can do it with 15 more victories.

But perhaps more impressive than any individual accomplishment over the weekend was what Zoucha, Jones, Strain and Johnson did together. Twin River had just six members available on Friday yet brought home a runner-up trophy at Elm Creek. The next day at the Cross County Bob Osborn Classic in Stromsburg, the team finish wasn't as high, but again with just six wrestlers, the Titans won five medals.

Five wrestled for titles at Elm Creek, and Jones earned gold. Strain and Zoucha took bronze while Jones made it two golds in as many tournaments.

"Very good performance from our team this weekend given our circumstances of injury and sickness," coach Kalin Koch said. "We didn't know how this weekend would go but our team members who wrestled stepped up and competed at a high level."

The runner-up showing at Elm Creek was the highest team finish of the season. Johnson (138 pounds), Strain (145), Norman Grothe (160), Zoucha (170) and Jones (182) each made their way to the finals.

Jones picked up his first gold of the weekend and third of the season in a 4-2 decision over Class D No. 5 Brett Bridger of Fullerton. The two were tied 2-2 in the third period when Jones reversed from bottom starting position with 51 seconds left in the match. He won by first-period pin in three other matches, none longer than 1 minute, 49 seconds.

Johnson was 4-0 until a 10-2 major decision loss to 25-0 and Class D No. 1 Jon Peterka of Sutherland. Strain also won four matches ahead of a pinfall loss to Class D No. 4 Sam Foster of Sutherland. Grothe took four pins to his title match where 17-7 Aydan Kaps of Sutherland scored five third-period points for an 11-4 victory. Zoucha won three times by pin and was beaten 3-2 by Class D No. 2 Alek Molzahn of Alma on a takedown with 33 seconds left in the match.

Jack Fritton was 1-2 at 120 pounds and earned the bronze medal. Twin River was 20-5 combined.

The next day the Titans were 15-6 with a gold, two bronze and fifth place.

Jones beat his first three foes by first-period pin, won the semifinals on a second-period fall then grabbed gold at 182 with a 5-1 victory over Class C No. 2 Dylan Silva of Logan View. Up 2-1 in the third, a stalling point and a reversal provided Jones the winning margin.

Strain won three of four and came back from a semifinal loss to Class C No. 5 Owen Sack of St. Paul with a 6-5 decision of Josh Mace of Fremont Bergan. Mace led 5-4 to start the third and chose neutral. Strain found a takedown with 24 seconds remaining.

Zoucha lost to 26-2 and Class C No. 2 Cal Janke of Bergan by fall in the semis but then turned around and had a 7-4 lead on Jakob Graham of Amerst before a pin midway through the third.

Grothe lost his first two but won his second two and was fifth. Johnson reversed that and missed out on the medal round when he had to take a medical forfeit in the consolation round.

The Titans head to Madison on Friday.

"The team wrestled 46 matches in two days and posted a 35-11 overall record while seeing a wide range of different types of competition," Koch said. "I'm happy with our performance and glad to see our wrestlers continue to step up. We're hoping we can get over sickness and injuries, get healthy and start making a push towards the end."

