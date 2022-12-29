Year in review: Area schools claim top spot at states 14 times in 2022

The area teams of Boone Central, Cross Country, High Plains, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey Saint Francis, Osceola, Saint Edward and Twin River put together a 2022 with 14 top spots in state competitions including multiple basketball state titles and individuals winning gold in track.

Basketball

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family put together two state championships with the boys and girls teams claiming state titles.

The boys picked up a second straight title and third in four years. The Bulldogs won this state championship after a brutal final stretch picking up a three-point win in the quarterfinal, two in the semifinals and a one-point overtime victory in the state title game.

The Lady Bulldogs picked up their first state title after advancing past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

The girls Humphrey Saint Francis team managed to reach the state finals ending as the state runner-up. The Flyers fell in the state title game to Falls City Sacred Heart.

Osceola put together a fourth-place finish with its boys team falling in the state semifinals to St. Marys and dropping the third-place game to Falls City Sacred Heart.

Track and Field

The Bulldogs of Osceola held an impressive 2022 with the boys finishing as Class D state runners-up led by Isaiah Zelasney's picking up four golds in the state championships. Zelasney won in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and the 4x400-meter relay with Alexx Winkelman, Xavier Blackburn and Ryan Pheak.

The girls also claimed some top three medals in the Class D state championships with Fayth Winkelman taking silver in the 200-meter dash, bronze in the 400-meter dash and gold in the 4x100-meter relay with Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden and Rori Wieseman. Roberts also picked up a bronze in the pole vault.

St. Francis girls team of Anna Stricklin, Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Hannah Baumgart won gold in the 4x800-meter girls relay at the state championships. Tanner Pfeifer won two top three medals in 2022 at the state championships with a bronze in the 400-meter dash and a silver in the 800-meter run.

Cole Mowrey of Saint Edward took home the school's first gold in 14 years from the Class D state championships in the 800-meter run.

HLHF's Randal Gronenthal claimed a silver in the 400-meter dash at the Class D state championships.

For Boone Central, Jackson Roberts led the way for the Cardinals in the Class B state championships winning gold in the 300-meter hurdles and 110-meter hurdles.

Twin River picked up a few medals in the Class C state championships with Jackson Strain taking fifth in the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run.

Cross Country and High Plains were each able to also pick up state championship medals. The Cougars' Josi Noble placed sixth in the 400-meter dash and eighth in the triple jump. For the Storm, Trevor Carlstrom picked up an eighth-place finish in the long jump.

Wrestling

Cross Country/Osceola's Cameron Graham capped off his career by winning a second straight state title and finishing his senior season with a 56-0 record. Graham was able to put forth a 213-9 record in his career.

Twin River was led by Jed Jones claiming bronze in the Class C state championships.

Boone Central and High Plains were each able to have runs falling just short in the state championships as Carson Wood and Ashton Schafer placed fourth and sixth in Class B competition. Wyatt Urkoski led the way for the Storm with a fourth-place finish in the Class D championships.

Volleyball

The Flyers of Saint Francis placed fourth in the Class D tournament picking up a win over Sacred Heart before falling to Overton in five sets in the semifinals and falling to Shelton in the third-place game.

Softball

The Polk County Slammers had a successful 2022 year with the Slammers' first state appearance. Polk County went 25-10 with a win over Gothenburg in the district final before losing to the eventual Class C state champion Yutan/Mead and NEN.

Golf

Saint Francis' Jaden Kosch tied for 10th in the Class D state championships.