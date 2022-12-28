Year in review: Lakeview medals in individual events across 2022

The year of 2022 for Lakeview was led by individuals as many Vikings were able to earn medals throughout the year.

Wrestling

The Lady Vikes had two athletes participate in the 2022 wrestling state championships. Lacy Lemburg took third place as a freshman. She currently sits at 9-2 this season heading into the new year as a sophomore.

Makiaya De La Cruz ended her career with a sixth-place finish in the 165 weight class.

Three boys made appearances in the state championships with Levi Lutjelusche falling in the opening two rounds. He currently sits at 9-6 in his junior campaign.

Owen Bargan (138) finished sixth at state in his 2022 run. Heading into 2023, his senior year has started strong with a 14-1 record.

Landon Ternus finished third at state in the 220 class as a junior. He currently sits at 13-0 in his senior year.

The Viking boys also qualified for the dual wrestling championship tournament following a 16-0 start.

Bowling

One Viking made the NSAA Singles Championships with Trenton Ditter placing 41st.

Track and Field

The Lady Vikes won two medals at the state championships with Blake Barcel finishing sixth in the 400-meter dash as a sophomore, and the 400 relay team of Autumn Gibbs, Molly Frenzen, Macy Stock and Barcel finishing sixth.

The boys were able to get multiple medals at state. Adam Van Cleave finished seventh in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash, and Ternus took eighth.

The 400 meter relay team of Brock Mahoney, Simon Janssen, Van Cleave and Kyle Shortridge took seventh.

Ternus would also clinch a fourth-place finish in shot put and second place in discus. Eli Osten took eighth place in discus.

Overall, the boys finished 10th as a team in the state championships.

Golf

The Vikings boys' golf team placed 10th at the state championships with Max Fremarek finishing seventh as an individual and earning a medal.

For the Lady Vikes, Hannah Kitt and Grace Berkeland each qualified for the state championships with Kitt finishing 28th and Berkeland 54th to end their golf careers for Lakeview.

Football

The Viking football team entered the year hoping to repeat their success as state champions. The team was able to put together a 7-2 regular season and earned a playoff victory over Wahoo before falling to eventual C1 state champion Pierce.

The Vikings lose key senior producers Ternus and Max Fremarek. Ternus led the team with 1,109 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground along with 48 tackles and five sacks. Fremarek led the team with 70 tackles and seven sacks, he also had six receptions for 76 yards.

Leading passer Clayton Thomson will be back for Lakeview. This past season, he recorded 554 yards through the air and seven passing touchdowns. Yordi Dominguez finished second on the Vikings with 60 tackles and a pick. Dominguez will also be back for Lakeview.

Softball

The Lakeview softball team finished the season with a 20-9 record dropping two district final games to close the year following two wins in the subdistricts.

The Lady Vikes finished third in their conference.

Volleyball

Following two straight district final appearances, the Lady Vikes were able to continue the streak in a 22-10 2022. The Lady Vikes would drop their match at Douglas Country West in the district final to close out the year.

Cross County

Both the boys' and girls' Lakeview cross county teams placed one athlete at the state championships. Freshman Elle Badstieber finishing 71st for the Lady Vikes, and sophomore Eli Escen finished 62nd for the Viking boys.