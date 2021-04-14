York edges Lakeview boys

A modest two-game winning streak for the Lakeview boys ended Tuesday in a 2-0 home defeat to York.

But while the Vikings were back in the loss column, the level of play was more proof of progress, said coach Joe Madden.

"We played pretty well. We didn't have the result we wanted, but we had a lot of chances in the second half, and we were playing in the offensive half the majority of the time," he said. "We just couldn't capitalize."

Lakeview fell victim to what Madden referred to as an "unlucky call" for a foul in the box and a PK goal in the first half. York earned a more obvious call in the box after halftime and converted again.

In the first, from Madden's perspective, the foul took place at the edge of the box but was awarded inside the area when the player's momentum stopped there. Still, regardless of a referee's call, Madden said Lakeview has got to finish its chances.

The Vikings have yet to score a regulation goal despite winning the last two. The Vikings defeated Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic on two overtime goals and won Monday over Seward in a shootout.

Lakeview travels to Lexington on Thursday for the next round of the Central Conference Tournament.