Youth sports return in June

The thud of a mitt and the crack of the bat may soon be returning to area ballparks.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts announced guidelines for the resumption of youth baseball and softball in his Monday afternoon briefing. Sports in Nebraska of all levels have been shut down since the conclusion of the boys high school state tournament in mid-March.

Ricketts said practice can begin on June 1 and the first contests held June 18 though with several steps in place to ensure safety.

"We really want to step in this slowly so we can see how this works," Ricketts said. "We want to take this a step at a time to see how we can roll this out."

Guidelines include only players and coaches at practice and no usage of the dugouts.

Other guidelines include:

* Players' items should be lined up against the fence at least 6 feet apart.

* Players should use their own gloves, helmets and bats as much as possible.

* Postgame handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.

* Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice.