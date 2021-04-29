Zelasney, Kramer win gold, Noble takes home three medals at Central Nebraska meet

Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney and Boone Central's Ryan Kramer won gold while Cross County's Josi Noble picked up multiple medals on Monday at the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships hosted by Grand Island Northwest.

Kramer won gold in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles in what was a big day for Cardinal hurdlers. Jackson Roberts made it two Boone Central medals in the low hurdles when he took fourth. Roberts was third in the high hurdles while teammate Dustin Andreasen in sixth made it three Cardinal medals in the event.

Kramer won the 110 hurdles by .05 over Cade Huxtable of Wood River with a time of 15.45 seconds. He was the 300 champ on a time of 40.32 seconds - .35 better than Huxtable in second.

Osceola's Zelasney won the 200 in a time of 22.66 seconds and took home silver in the 400 in 49.52. He was .11 faster in the 200 and just .03 behind in the 400.

The Boone Central 400 relay team of Parker Borer, Seth Wright, Wyatt Nissen and Kramer made it three Cardinal golds when they hit the line in 43.36 seconds -.66 ahead of the runners-up.

Cross County's Noble was fourth in both the 200 and 400 and scored a silver medal in the triple jump. Her mark of 34 feet, 11.25 inches was 3.75 behind Cassidy Gallagher, the winner from Kenesaw.