Zelasney: Sprinting into history

Zelasney became the first athlete since 2005, according to World-Herald writer Stu Pospisil, to win four gold medals at the same state meet.

Thursday he achieved it in a little less than 90 minutes. Zelasney started his day in the 100 and hit the line in 11.02 seconds, .15 faster than his preliminary time and .09 better than the runner-up.

Just about 20 minutes later he climbed into the blocks for the 400 and matched his time from the day before down to the tenth of a second .50.69.

Forty-five minutes later were the 200 finals. Zelasney cut .40 off of his preliminary time and won his third gold on a time of 22.19. He beat the state and state meet record but won't go into the record books because of the wind.

At about 12:45 p.m., or a half-hour after the 200, he stepped onto the track and took the baton from Tannehill.

"When our third guy came in first or second, I knew I was going to get him," Zelasney said. "You just hear the crowd screaming, and they say you're name. Oh man, it's just, it's amazing."

Osceola sent 13 events to Omaha and won medals in seven of them. Zelasney accounted for 30 points on his own and had a hand in 40 of the 46. Mullen was third in the 1600 relay and settled for second in the team race with 37 points.