Zelasney: Sprinting into history

OMAHA - It was up to him, and yet it wasn't. Osceola sophomore Isaiah Zelasney came to the state meet at Burke Stadium seeking four gold medals in four events.
Thursday afternoon in Omaha, he was three-fourths of the way there when the final event on the Class D schedule lined up for the start. This one, the 1600 relay, required the help of teammates to make his grand designs a reality.
Adding to the potential pressure was the championship of the meet. Osceola sat atop the standings and had a five-point lead on Mullen. Both were in the last event.
Alexx Winkleman, Xavier Blackburn and Tim Tannehill put themselves as a relay, the Bulldogs as a team and Zelasney as an athlete on the doorstep when Tannehill handed off to Zelasney for the final 400. He was trailing by a few steps, but with everything on the line, it was the type of situation dreams are made of.
Zelasney blew past a runner from Central Valley over the final 120 meters and hit the line first in a historic moment that meant a gold medal for his teammates, his fourth of the meet and everyone together on the medal stand moments later.
"They believed in us; they believed in me," Zelasney said of his relay teammates. "Our goal was to walk away as champions. They were going to help me, and we were going to do it as a team. We did it."
Zelasney became the first athlete since 2005, according to World-Herald writer Stu Pospisil, to win four gold medals at the same state meet.
Thursday he achieved it in a little less than 90 minutes. Zelasney started his day in the 100 and hit the line in 11.02 seconds, .15 faster than his preliminary time and .09 better than the runner-up.
Just about 20 minutes later he climbed into the blocks for the 400 and matched his time from the day before down to the tenth of a second .50.69.
Forty-five minutes later were the 200 finals. Zelasney cut .40 off of his preliminary time and won his third gold on a time of 22.19. He beat the state and state meet record but won't go into the record books because of the wind.
At about 12:45 p.m., or a half-hour after the 200, he stepped onto the track and took the baton from Tannehill.
"When our third guy came in first or second, I knew I was going to get him," Zelasney said. "You just hear the crowd screaming, and they say you're name. Oh man, it's just, it's amazing."
Osceola sent 13 events to Omaha and won medals in seven of them. Zelasney accounted for 30 points on his own and had a hand in 40 of the 46. Mullen was third in the 1600 relay and settled for second in the team race with 37 points.
The Osceola girls 13.75 points and were 19th in the standings.
Zoey Walker added a medal to the girls team when she was the runner-up in the high jump. Walker tied three others at 4 feet, 11 inches. Neleigh Pross of Central Valley, Paige Klumpe of Cambridge, Joslynn Donahey of Palmer and Walker each cleared three 4-7, 4-9 and 4-11 on their first attempts but could not make 5-1. Andrea Sucha of Niobrara/Verdigree won the gold at that mark.
"He's a very talented athlete and works very hard," Bulldog coach Bob Fuller said of Zelasney. "He never shies away from pressure. He takes pressure in stride, and that's the nice thing about him. I don't think the kid ever gets nervous about anything. He just goes out and performs every time."
The state championship is the second in school history to go with one from 2003. Other medal winners included seventh place for Kyle Sterup in the pole vault, seventh for Winkleman in the 800 and another seventh-place medal for the 3200 relay team of Winkleman, Tannehill, Blackburn and Thad Rathjen.
"I'm coming back, hopefully, for four more golds all of the next years," Zelasney said. "But we'll just wait and see when those years come."
