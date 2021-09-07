 Skip to main content
Zoucha, Wemhoff place third at Columbus Invite
Zoucha, Wemhoff place third at Columbus Invite

  Updated
Ted Fehringer

Columbus junior Ted Fehringer concentrates on making a drop shot in a match earlier this season. Fehringer and playing partner Bohden Jedlicka were fourth in the 1 doubles tournament on Saturday in the CHS Invite.

Columbus High boys tennis competed in its home invite on Saturday against a field of seven other teams and came away with a third-place team finish. 

For Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune, the goal was to win the first match in all four tournaments and up the team points.

CHS won three of its four first matches and put itself in position for a high team finish with 29 points. Norfolk (47) and Lincoln Northeast (31) finished first and second, respectively.

CHS's No. 2 doubles pairing of Alex Zoucha and Blake Wemhoff had the team's best finish. The duo defeated South Sioux City 8-5 in the first round and fell to Norfolk 8-6 in the semifinals.

Zoucha and Wemhoff bounced back in the third-place match with an 8-5 win over Hastings.

"Our 2 doubles had a great day in a division that was not very strong," Bethune said. "This was their first time playing together and almost got past Norfolk in round two to get into the first/second place match."

The No. 1 doubles pair of Bohden Jedlicka and Ted Fehringer and 2 singles player Carter Goc each finished fourth.

Jedlicka and Fehringer defeated Hastings 8-3 in the first round and lost to Holdrege 8-1 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Lincoln Northeast bested Columbus in a tiebreak 9-8(8-6).

Goc won his first match against Bellevue East but lost his final two matches 8-0 against Norfolk and 8-5 against Lincoln Northeast.

The 1 singles player, Frank Fehringer, finished fifth. After losing 8-3 against Lincoln Northeast, he bounced back with an 8-2 win over Holdrege and a 9-7 win over Bellevue East to claim fifth.

"Overall, I was pleased with the effort and attitudes all around," Bethune said. "We still have things to work on to get better, but I feel we are making good progress weekly."

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

