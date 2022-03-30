Zwignman's chip stands up in CHS girls 1-0 win over Kearney

Only Alyssa Zwingman will ever know if it was a shot or a pass. But regardless of intent, the ball she sent into the box 23 minutes into the first half of Columbus High's home game Tuesday against Kearney looks as good as any other goal on the scoresheet.

Zwingman's first of the year was all CHS would need for a 1-0 defeat of its Heartland Athletic Conference foe on a blustery day that sent a crosswind through Wilderness Park. Neither side had much of an advantage due to the conditions though there was a slight assistance from Mother Nature while attacking to the north.

That's where Zwingman was aiming when she chipped the ball in from more than 30 yards out on the left wing midway through Tuesday's first half. Kearney goalkeeper Shelby Prascher was off her line a few feet and suddenly had to make a leaping attempt on a ball that caught the jet stream and kept rising. When it landed it was in the back of net.

"I didn't ask her because I was so proud of how well she played defense later in the game," coach Zack Wayman said. " ... We always tell her on that left wing to just put it in the air. Sometimes you get a little lucky, and the wind definitely played a factor, and I don't know if the Kearney keeper was ready. We'll take it for sure."

Columbus had six other shots on frame but neither side created much sustained attack due to the wind. The Discoverers survived a loose ball scramble in the second half and improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2014 when CHS started 7-0.

Both sides had four corners, CHS goalkeeper Addi Heule saved all eight shots that came her way and Carly Gaedeke led the Discoverers with eight shots on goal. Freshen Abby Haynes and Ayla Janssen also sent two that required a save.

CHS now gets successive days off in a row for just the second time this season. Although the season began just 12 days ago, Columbus has already nearly reached the halfway mark.

A game at Lincoln Southeast on Friday ends the week and gives CHS its toughest test of the season thus far. The Knights are listed at No. 7 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star ratings and have wins over No. 3 Lincoln East and No. 9 North Platte.

"It's going to get tough here, even tougher than it already has. We definitely have some things to iron out before we play those top Lincoln teams, because they are going to be able to possess the ball a lot more than the teams we've played, and do it effectively," Wayman said. "We'll have to talk about our defensive structure and our rotations. There's things to work on, and we always have to improve finishing, reading balls in the air and clearing.

"We're playing really well right now as a team, and we have a really good connection and culture through the whole group."

