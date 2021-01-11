Historically bad shooting hounds Lakeview boys at Northwest

Lakeview boys basketball coach Tyler Colvin hasn't seen anything like it anywhere. Whether he's considering his own varsity career or the one he's had on the sidelines coaching, Colvin can't think of a time he's witnessed team miss so many shots.
Lakeview missed 31 on Friday at Grand Island Northwest and lost 63-22. Perhaps 31 missed shots doesn't sound like a whole lot. But considering the Vikings created 35 and made just four, well, that says it all.
And on the other end of the court, Northwest could hardly miss. The hosts were 20 of 36 overall, 26 of those were from long range and 15 went in.
It all added up to a game that simply defies explanation.
"It was an unbelievable scene. I felt bad for the kids, felt hopeless, wished I could have helped them put it through the hoop," Colvin said. "And they were not missing. ...They were 5 of 38 in the three previous games we took stats on. It was the perfect storm."
Lakeview found ways to get to the free throw line and went 11 of 15. But a 19-8 start turned into a 41-15 deficit at halftime. The Vikings then produced just two points in the third quarter.
"Early on, we had the right shots; we just missed them. We had one of the most beautiful possessions of basketball I've ever seen in my life, and we miss a point blank shot," Colvin said. "You could just tell. It sucks the energy right out of you, and you get frustrated. Then they come down and hit shots that are four feet behind the 3-point line."
Plagued by turnovers all season, Lakeview had just nine. Yet, it mattered little when nothing would fall. Six Vikings scored. Eli Osten led with six points.
"At some point, the ball has to go through the hoop. They do it in practice fairly consistently," Colvin said. "Then we get to these games and ... it's just baffling."
Lakeview won't have any time to sulk. A busy week starts Tuesday with a road game at 9-2 Pierce followed by 6-4 Centennial at home Friday and 5-4 Aquinas at home on Saturday.
"When you're just turning the ball over, to me, that's unacceptable. When you're missing shots, sometimes that's just part of the game, as frustrating as it is," Colvin said. "It's better to get a shot off than to throw it to the other team and give them a layup. We didn't do that. They only had five 2s all night. We just couldn't catch a break."
