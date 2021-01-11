Historically bad shooting hounds Lakeview boys at Northwest

Lakeview boys basketball coach Tyler Colvin hasn't seen anything like it anywhere. Whether he's considering his own varsity career or the one he's had on the sidelines coaching, Colvin can't think of a time he's witnessed team miss so many shots.

Lakeview missed 31 on Friday at Grand Island Northwest and lost 63-22. Perhaps 31 missed shots doesn't sound like a whole lot. But considering the Vikings created 35 and made just four, well, that says it all.

And on the other end of the court, Northwest could hardly miss. The hosts were 20 of 36 overall, 26 of those were from long range and 15 went in.

It all added up to a game that simply defies explanation.

"It was an unbelievable scene. I felt bad for the kids, felt hopeless, wished I could have helped them put it through the hoop," Colvin said. "And they were not missing. ...They were 5 of 38 in the three previous games we took stats on. It was the perfect storm."

Lakeview found ways to get to the free throw line and went 11 of 15. But a 19-8 start turned into a 41-15 deficit at halftime. The Vikings then produced just two points in the third quarter.