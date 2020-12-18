HLHF Boys: Bulldog battle goes to Auburn

A battle of top-ranked teams of Bulldogs in Fremont went the way of C-1 No. 1 Auburn over D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Thursday night 56-42.
The loss is the first of the season for HLFH (4-1) while Auburn, last year's C-1 state champion, remains unbeaten at 3-0.
HLHF shot the ball at nearly 50% but also had a season low in 3-pointers made and rebounds. That plus picking up more fouls allowed Auburn to live at the free throw line.
One foul in particular may have been the deciding factor in the game.
"Jacob Sjuts picked up his third foul with six minutes left in the second quarter and had to sit," coach Joe Hesse said. "It was probably the difference in the game. I think we might have been up five when he had to leave the game."
Sjuts, who averaged 10 points per game and shot 47% before Thursday managed just seven points on the night. Brother Jason, who averaged more than 15, was held to nine on 4 of 10 shooting.
Junior center Ethan Keller had a team-high 13 but was also just 4 of 13. HLHF had just 12 total rebounds and only two on the offensive end. The Bulldogs also were just 2 of 10 from the perimeter.
Yet, even with all the struggles, HLHF had an open 3 and and a shot at the rim to start the fourth quarter. Converting both would have cut the Auburn lead to one. Instead, both missed and the Bulldogs continued to play catch up.
HLHF was whistled for 19 fouls and sent Auburn to the line 19 times. The other group of Bulldogs hit 13 of 19 from there while the HLHF Bulldogs were just 6 of 13.
HLHF will have an opportunity to get back on the court Saturday against Boone Central before a game Tuesday at Scotus wraps up the first portion of the season.
"We're capable of competing with anyone," Hesse said. "But we're not as disciplined as we need to be."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
