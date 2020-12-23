HLHF boys end mini skid

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball coach Joe Hesse gave his wife an early present Tuesday night, at least one she'll get to enjoy when he returns home.

Following the first back-to-back losses in two years, Hesse was playing the role of Scrooge at home - irritably mopey.

He was told his team had better win on Tuesday or he might not be allowed around for Christmas. Thanks to Jacob Sjuts, Hesse will be by the tree with the family on Friday morning. Sjuts sank six 3-pointers, the Bulldogs hit 10 overall and took down Scotus Central Catholic 55-47.

HLHF lost to C-1 No. 1 Auburn by 14 on Thursday and by 19 at Boone Central two nights later. Those two performances included poor shooting, and in the case of Boone Central, a stocking full of turnovers.

The Bulldogs were much better with their aim on Tuesday and limited the giveaways.

"She said, 'You better take care of business because I don't want to deal with you all Christmas break in a bad mood,'" Hesse said. "So, I'm very thankful. The kids played hard, and they don't like losing either.

"It's fun when you coach kids who want to win as much or more than you do, and we have quite a few guys that way."