HLHF boys end mini skid

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball coach Joe Hesse gave his wife an early present Tuesday night, at least one she'll get to enjoy when he returns home.
Following the first back-to-back losses in two years, Hesse was playing the role of Scrooge at home - irritably mopey.
He was told his team had better win on Tuesday or he might not be allowed around for Christmas. Thanks to Jacob Sjuts, Hesse will be by the tree with the family on Friday morning. Sjuts sank six 3-pointers, the Bulldogs hit 10 overall and took down Scotus Central Catholic 55-47.
HLHF lost to C-1 No. 1 Auburn by 14 on Thursday and by 19 at Boone Central two nights later. Those two performances included poor shooting, and in the case of Boone Central, a stocking full of turnovers.
The Bulldogs were much better with their aim on Tuesday and limited the giveaways.
"She said, 'You better take care of business because I don't want to deal with you all Christmas break in a bad mood,'" Hesse said. "So, I'm very thankful. The kids played hard, and they don't like losing either.
"It's fun when you coach kids who want to win as much or more than you do, and we have quite a few guys that way."
Sjuts finished with 22 while his brother Jason had 18 and four makes from distance. Scotus had eight players make the scoresheet and was almost nearly as effective from the perimeter. But the Shamrocks also turned it over more than 20 times and had too many empty possessions.
That was most evident in the first and third quarters when Scotus led 11-3 but went into the first quarter break down 15-14 following five giveaways.
It was a 30-25 HLHF lead at halftime that became 45-37 for the fourth thanks to five more turnovers. HLHF then scored 10 of the first 13 in the fourth capped off with Jacob Sjuts' final 3 of the night.
Several of the turnovers came against a 2-3 full-court press by HLHF - a setup the Bulldogs rarely use.
"And we can't practice with three 6-5 players across the board. It's hard to simulate that," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "If we just would have attacked it like we did as the game went on - early we struggled - we might have had a better chance."
HLHF and Hesse will have a few days to enjoy getting back into the win column. But unbeaten (6-0) C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia awaits next week in the North Bend Holiday Tournament. The hosts and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic are on the other side.
As improved as his group was offensively, he'd prefer to carry over the defensive effort if he had to pick.
"That was the best I've seen us play defense as a unit all year, probably," Hesse said. "It just seemed like so many times (Scotus) was ready to get up a shot and thanks to our movement, they were open and, boom, they weren't."
Scotus will play at a mostly wide open Columbus Holiday Tournament at Lakeview that once again includes Schuyler and Twin River. Lakeview dropped to 1-7 on Tuesday night and Schuyler is 3-3 after a win at Lexington on Saturday. Twin River, last year's tournament champs in triple overtime over Scotus, comes in as the hottest team. The Titans have won four of the last five and sit at 4-3.
"Our guys knew to expect (HLHF's) best effort because that's not what they had against Boone Central, and our guys battled," Swanson said. "But there's some teams you play against that, when they lose, you don't want to be next. When you lose twice in a row for the first time in a few years, they're going to get after it.
"We started off strong, did a lot of things really well but then they rolled out the press and we didn't handle it very well."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.