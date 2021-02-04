HLHF boys reach East Husker semis

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball will have its hands full Friday night in a East Husker Conference Tournament semifinal.

HLHF faces Class C-1 No. 7 North Bend for the right to play either Oakland-Craig or BRLD in the conference title game on Saturday. The Tigers and Bulldogs have met each of the last two seasons, both wins for North Bend by single digits.

HLHF earned its way into the conference final four in a 53-45 win over Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday. The Bulldogs trailed by a bucket at the start of the fourth but then turned up the defense and held the Patriots to their only quarter in single digits.

Jacob Sjuts scored 18 points, Ethan Keller had 15 and Jason Sjuts 12. HLHF improved to 14-3 and won its ninth in a row dating back to a loss to Boone Central on Dec. 19.

The Bulldogs have scored more than 70 points in five of those nine wins and won each, besides one, by double digits. A win over North Bend and a win by Oakland-Craig would set up a rematch from just a few days ago.

The Bulldogs won twice last week. HLHF took down Elgin Public/Pope John on Jan. 28 76-33 then defeated C-2 No. 3 Oakland-Craig 56-53 on Saturday. HLHF led that one by 12 in the second half before turnovers and three 0 for 2 trips to the line allowed the Knights back into it.