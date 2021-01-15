HLHF girls dominate glass over Warriors

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Girls basketball used defense and work on the glass to overcome a slow offensive start and gradually pull away in a 58-38 win over Neligh-Oakdale on Thursday.

Though the Bulldogs didn't quite have their touch in the early stages, the allowed just 14 first-half points and build a 15-point halftime lead thanks to the defense and easy second chances.

As usual, junior post Addison Schneider set the tone in that regard. She had 22 points, 18 rebounds and 13 boards on the offensive end.

"I felt like we went in a little over confident and had to settle in a bit offensively; too quick to shoot," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "Once we settled down, we started getting the ball inside and getting some outside shots to fall."

Neligh-Oakdale found a little more offense after halftime but HLHF grew its advantage to 21 at the end of the third. Lexi Frauendorfer joined Schneider in double digits with 10 points. The Bulldogs forced 12 turnovers and grabbed 18 steals.

HLHF improved to 11-2.

"Lexi is a game changer," Hanzel said. "Her basketball instincts on both ends of the court are awesome. The energy she brings to the team is contagious. When she isn’t on the floor many will notice."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

