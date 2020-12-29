HLHF girls punch title ticket at NBC

Addison Schneider picked up her eighth double-double of the year, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held Omaha Concordia under 10 in three of four quarters and the Bulldogs earned their way to the North Bend Holiday Tournament title game in a 64-31 win on Monday.

Schneider had double-doubles in each of the first seven games before she came up one rebound short last week at Scotus. She was over double figures in points and rebounds on Monday with 26 in the scoring column and 18 on the glass. Eleven of those came on the offensive end.

HLHF jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, gave up its only double-digit frame of the night in the second but still stretched the lead to 38-16 at halftime.

"Coming off of break it was nice to come out and play well. I am always nervous about how we will respond after Christmas break," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "We took advantage of our inside game early. Addison, I think, had her double-double in the first quarter.

"Looks like we will face North Bend in the finals Wednesday night weather permitting, hoping we can at least play with them."

HLHF allowed just six points in the third and nine in the fourth.