HLHF girls punch title ticket at NBC

Addison Schneider picked up her eighth double-double of the year, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family held Omaha Concordia under 10 in three of four quarters and the Bulldogs earned their way to the North Bend Holiday Tournament title game in a 64-31 win on Monday.
Schneider had double-doubles in each of the first seven games before she came up one rebound short last week at Scotus. She was over double figures in points and rebounds on Monday with 26 in the scoring column and 18 on the glass. Eleven of those came on the offensive end.
HLHF jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, gave up its only double-digit frame of the night in the second but still stretched the lead to 38-16 at halftime.
"Coming off of break it was nice to come out and play well. I am always nervous about how we will respond after Christmas break," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "We took advantage of our inside game early. Addison, I think, had her double-double in the first quarter.
"Looks like we will face North Bend in the finals Wednesday night weather permitting, hoping we can at least play with them."
HLHF allowed just six points in the third and nine in the fourth.
The Bulldogs shot 43% and only attempted three 3-pointers in large part due to Schneider's dominance inside.
HLHF feasted at the free throw line with 17 points on 22 attempts. Schneider had six of those.
Senior point guard Riley Jurgens scored six points and dished out five assists. The Bulldogs split their 38 total rebounds evenly between 19 on the offensive and defensive end, but, perhaps most impressively, only turned the ball over six times.
Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend was a 67-38 winner over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the other side of the bracket. The Tigers are 6-0 this season and have won every game, besides the most recent, by at least 30 points.
Junior Sydney Emanuel averages 17 points per game while senior Cierra Kluthe scores 11 and grabs nearly eight rebounds.
HLHF suffered a 60-38 loss to North Bend last year in the first round of the holiday tournament. The Tigers are the reigning C-1 state champs.
The championship game tips off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in North Bend.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.