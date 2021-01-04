HLHF hoops teams bounce back from holiday losses

HLHF Boys 73, Stanton 49: Up 19-11 through the first eight minutes, HLHF (7-3) used the press to created turnovers and easy shots in the second quarter. By the time halftime had arrived, the Bulldogs took a 39-16 lead into the break.

"Stanton really didn't get that many good looks against us," Hesse said. "We were able to get some quick steals and scores off of the front end of our press and we got some turnovers on the back end."

Sjuts was again deadly with 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting, but this time he had more help. Twin brother Jacob scored 17 while center Ethan Keller had 16 and 11 rebounds.

DEC 30 - HLHF Boys 63, West Point GACC 36: The HLHF boys dictated the game on the defensive end where they only allowed one quarter of 10 points or more. Still, a lackluster offensive performance in the second had the Bulldogs up just 25-15 at halftime.

GACC cut it to eight to start the fourth before free throws and a few timely buckets allowed HLHF to put it out of reach.