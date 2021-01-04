HLHF hoops teams bounce back from holiday losses

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys and girls basketball teams came up short in the North Bend Holiday Tournament last week, but then both bounced back with road victories on Saturday.
A pair of highly-ranked squads in upper divisions prevented the Bulldogs from raising the team titles in North Bend.
The girls were beaten in the title game by C-1 No. 1 and early state title favorite North Bend in the championship game 61-39 then came back Saturday at Stanton for their ninth win of the season 69-48.
The boys were taken down 53-41 to C-1 No. 7 Omaha Concordia in the first round before a win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the consolation and a similarly dominant 73-49 win over Stanton.
Both will enjoy a week off of games before a stretch of three contests in four days next week. The boys were No. 1 in the final Lincoln Journal Star ratings of the year on Dec. 22. The girls are listed at No. 2.
"I'd like to say that we're close, but we still have a lot to improve on," boys coach Joe Hesse said. "We need to continue to find ways to keep our studs involved on offense, and we need one or two more of our bench players to step up and fill a role for us."
HLHF Boys 73, Stanton 49: Up 19-11 through the first eight minutes, HLHF (7-3) used the press to created turnovers and easy shots in the second quarter. By the time halftime had arrived, the Bulldogs took a 39-16 lead into the break.
"Stanton really didn't get that many good looks against us," Hesse said. "We were able to get some quick steals and scores off of the front end of our press and we got some turnovers on the back end."
Sjuts was again deadly with 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting, but this time he had more help. Twin brother Jacob scored 17 while center Ethan Keller had 16 and 11 rebounds.
DEC 30 - HLHF Boys 63, West Point GACC 36: The HLHF boys dictated the game on the defensive end where they only allowed one quarter of 10 points or more. Still, a lackluster offensive performance in the second had the Bulldogs up just 25-15 at halftime.
GACC cut it to eight to start the fourth before free throws and a few timely buckets allowed HLHF to put it out of reach.
The Bulldogs shot just 35% but were 17 of 22 from the line. Jason Sjuts was the only HLHF player to find his touch. The junior tied his second-highest total ever with 31 points that included 5 for 9 from the perimeter. Sjuts was also 12 of 14 from the line.
North Bend won the tournament title 59-56 over Concordia.
HLHF Girls 69, Stanton 48: A season-high eight 3-pointers gave the HLHF girls all the firepower they needed to get back on a winning track.
The Bulldogs hit on 8 of 13 3s that included two each by Lexi Frauendorfer, Alisha Dahlberg and Halle Beller. Paige Beller and Riley Jurgens chipped in one apiece.
Junior post Addison Schneider continued to score in double figures with 17 points but had just her second game of fewer than 10 rebounds. On a team that hit 52% on the night, Schneider's putback opportunities were lower than normal.
Early distance shooting allowed the Bulldogs (9-2) to jump out to a 40-23 lead at halftime.
"The girls are for sure playing to their potential," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "I think our ceiling is still pretty high. I think our full-court defense can be better. We also need to adjust to defenses that control our inside game."
Dec. 30 - North Bend 61, HLHF Girls 39: North Bend came into the contest having won seven times by more than 20 points. The Tigers made it a perfect eight for eight thanks to a 20-9 start against HLHF and a 35-15 lead at the break.
Schneider was held to 10 - her lowest total of the season - and the Bulldog offense was limited to just 32% shooting. They also turned it over 28 times.
North Bend beat HLHF 60-38 in the first round of the same holiday tournament last year.
"I would say most were just because of their defense. They were in all the passing lanes," Hanzel said. "They are the C-1 favorite for sure; they're athletic, fast, long and have great basketball sense."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.