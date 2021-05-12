Horse racing set for June, land sale goes through

That setup left month-long gaps in June and July, left racing officials operating in limbo and convinced many horsemen to leave the state.

Lining up a schedule that has less downtime, it's thought, not only helps the personnel aspect of running races but should also produce larger race fields and more interest from bettors.

CER agreed to that idea and was anticipating spring racing for the first time in a generation. After the season was canceled, and before the racing schedule was approved later in February, CER indicated that it was taking the season back to August.

The 2021 season opens on Friday, June 11 and runs through July 3 with 10 race dates on the schedule. All weekends are Friday through Sunday except for Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, July 4.

"The other reason is horses. Colorado is running later this year for racing, and South Dakota is going later," Jackson said. "The availability of horses to stay local is a benefit. We're hoping to have and maintain plenty of horses, where later in the season we could have struggled with it."