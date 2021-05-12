Horse racing set for June, land sale goes through

Horse racing at Columbus Agricultural Park is set for a late spring first post just about a month away.
Originally, The Telegram reported in February that Columbus Exposition and Racing had moved the season back to August after planning for the springtime the year before. Though that season was canceled by the pandemic, the reasons for moving the race dates up remains the same.
The state racing commission and Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association are seeking a schedule with fewer gaps and one that's easier on the schedule of racing officials.
"They wanted to condense the schedule and not have their staff drawn out. It's a cost issue so that the staff doesn't have to linger on between Omaha and Lincoln and Columbus. Otherwise, there are 40-plus days of inactivity," CER member Tom Jackson said. "It's basically the same reason as the year before."
Changes were sought at the beginning of last year when the commission and the HBPA were looking to better line up a schedule that has normally started with racing in Grand Island from February to May, a few weekends in Omaha in June, one day of racing in Lincoln in July then four weekends in Columbus in August.
That setup left month-long gaps in June and July, left racing officials operating in limbo and convinced many horsemen to leave the state.
Lining up a schedule that has less downtime, it's thought, not only helps the personnel aspect of running races but should also produce larger race fields and more interest from bettors.
CER agreed to that idea and was anticipating spring racing for the first time in a generation. After the season was canceled, and before the racing schedule was approved later in February, CER indicated that it was taking the season back to August.
The 2021 season opens on Friday, June 11 and runs through July 3 with 10 race dates on the schedule. All weekends are Friday through Sunday except for Sunday, June 13 and Sunday, July 4.
"The other reason is horses. Colorado is running later this year for racing, and South Dakota is going later," Jackson said. "The availability of horses to stay local is a benefit. We're hoping to have and maintain plenty of horses, where later in the season we could have struggled with it."
Fonner Park in Grand Island began running on Feb. 19 and concluded on May. Lincoln Race Course runs its one day on May 19. Horsemen's Park in Omaha opened last weekend and runs through June 5. Columbus opens the week after.
Jackson said that CER is anticipating one more year at Ag Park before the planned casino and race track is up and running. On that front, Jackson confirmed that the sale for the land, long rumored to be on the site of the Columbus Events Center, formerly Wishbones, has been completed.
"We're looking to have everything at the Wishbones area," Jackson said.
CER hopes to have a casino operator selected sometime within the next month or by the time the live meet starts. Once that choice is made, though, CER will still run the day-to-day operation of future Columbus racing.
"Whomever we select, CER will continue to have a major influence on racing around here," Jackson said. "That's of the utmost importance of this whole entity. In order to have a casino, you've got to, number one, have a race track. Everything beyond a race track - casino, hotels, all that other stuff - will be driven by a good, solid foundation on the race track."
