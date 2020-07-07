Hot bats and hot arms: Junior Blues too much for Grand Island

Rausch failed to put together any 1-2-3 innings but pitched around a leadoff single in the first, stranded a two-out double in the second, stranded a one-out walk in the third and left two on with two out in the fourth by forcing a pop up on the infield.

Grand Island scored its lone run on a two-base error with one out then a double with two down in the fifth.

GAME 2, CUFCU 4, GRAND ISLAND 0: Eickhoff put together a career-best pitching performance with 13 strikeouts in 24 batters faced. He tossed 98 pitches, 65 of them for strikes, allowed four hits and walked a batter but never allowed any Grand Island hitters who reached the base paths to advance past second.

"I was getting a lot of swing and misses with my curveball, and my fastball was accurate," Eickhoff said. "(Thirteen strikeouts) was kind of a surprise. I know I had one inning where I struck out three batters...I was just having a good day."

Seven of his strikeouts were called, he needed three or fewer pitches against 10 hitters and set down the first two hitters in five of seven innings.