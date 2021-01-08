Hot shooting Falcons too much for Vikings

Lakeview boys basketball knew it had its hands full against a Douglas County West team that shoots 45% and is knocking down just over six 3-pointers per game.

Difficulty keeping a handle on the ball in the half-court offense only added to the troubles in a 70-40 home loss on Thursday night.

The Falcons hit 24 of 51 (47%) was 7 of 19 from the perimeter and racked up 14 steals.

DC West only allowed 15 first-half points and built leads of 20-7 and 43-15.

"We broke their press, but then when we'd get it across half court, we'd turn it over," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "They're an incredible shooting team. They were 53 of 110 from 3 through six or seven games. That's unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it. Very skilled, good passers, good ball movement and lights out shooting."

Lakeview, with just two wins so far this season, was coming off its second in the consolation round of the holiday tournament. A game-winning shot by Mason Klug with under a minute remaining gave the team a 55-51 win over Twin River.