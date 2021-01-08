Hot shooting Falcons too much for Vikings

Lakeview boys basketball knew it had its hands full against a Douglas County West team that shoots 45% and is knocking down just over six 3-pointers per game.
Difficulty keeping a handle on the ball in the half-court offense only added to the troubles in a 70-40 home loss on Thursday night.
The Falcons hit 24 of 51 (47%) was 7 of 19 from the perimeter and racked up 14 steals.
DC West only allowed 15 first-half points and built leads of 20-7 and 43-15.
"We broke their press, but then when we'd get it across half court, we'd turn it over," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "They're an incredible shooting team. They were 53 of 110 from 3 through six or seven games. That's unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it. Very skilled, good passers, good ball movement and lights out shooting."
Lakeview, with just two wins so far this season, was coming off its second in the consolation round of the holiday tournament. A game-winning shot by Mason Klug with under a minute remaining gave the team a 55-51 win over Twin River.
It was a different challenge Thursday against an 8-1 Douglas County West squad that has found its way into the Lincoln Journal Star Class C-1 ratings at No. 10. The Falcons are scoring just under 70 points per game and were likely in a foul mood coming off their first loss of the year - a 54-52 defeat to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
DC West gave Lakeview no look at an upset with early turnovers, easy baskets and an onslaught of offense.
"We knew it was a big, big challenge, but we never backed down at all," Colvin said. "I was proud of how we kept battling. ... I was proud of how we approached it. But when you turn it over that much and struggle to make shots against a team that can really score, that's a big uphill climb."
Eli Osten was the only Viking in double-figures with 10 points. Klug and Cooper Tessendorf weren't far behind with eight apiece. Lakeview dropped to 2-9 and was back on the court Friday night at Grand Island Northwest.
"We are what we are right now. We're going to keep working hard and keep battling," Colvin said. "I still think we can be a good shooting team. We just haven't done it yet consistently."
