HSF boys win third straight

Humphrey Saint Francis boys basketball has won three in a row since a loss to unbeaten Burwell in the Goldenrod Conference Tournament championship.
HSF took down Central Valley 83-72 on Tuesday in its most recent win. St. Francis also won on the road at Lutheran High Northeast on Saturday and took down Class C-1 Norfolk Catholic 72-61 on Jan. 29.
Senior Haustyn Forney has been an offensive force for the Flyers in the last two wins. He sank three 3-pointers on Saturday and was hot from the outside again on Tuesday. Forney scored 14 in the win at Lutheran High then scored 27 and was hot from the perimeter again on Tuesday. He was one of three Flyers that scored more than 20 points - Tanner Pfeifer had 26 and 10 rebounds and Justin Leifeild had 22.
The win made St. Francis 12-4 with three games to go on the season.
The Flyers took down the Cougars in an offensive showcase that saw them take a 22-17 lead at the end of the first quarter and lead 41-38 at the half. It was a four-point separation at the start of the fourth when St. Francis hit a few early shots and finished it off at the free throw line.
Saturday at Lutheran High, St. Francis survived turnovers, took a big early lead then saw it trimmed to just four points in the second half. The Flyers led 35-22 at the start of the fourth when the Eagles mounted a comeback. But just as Lutheran High cut it to four, St. Francis answered with a layup on the other end and hit free throws the rest of the way.
St. Francis put it away against Norfolk Catholic by extending a seven-point advantage from the first quarter into 18 by halftime. Justin Leifeld scored 26 points and had a double-double with 10 rebounds, Tanner Pfeifer had one as well on 22 points and 12 boards and Jack Lubischer joined that duo in double figures with 12 points.
St. Francis closes the season at Spalding Academy on Saturday, home against Aquinas Catholic on Tuesday, home against Shelby-Rising City on Feb. 13 and home against Twin River on Feb. 19.
