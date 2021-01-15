HSF girls overcome strong Pierce defense

The Pierce girls have built a winning season through half of the schedule with a defense that allows fewer than 40 points per game. The Humphrey Saint Francis girls are one of the most offensive teams in the state with an average near 70. Thursday night in Pierce, something had to give.

The Bluejays held the Flyers to their second lowest total of the season, but the St. Francis defense was just as good in a 53-48 win that made HSF 12-0.

Flyer senior Allison Weidner was also held to her third-lowest total of the year, but junior Kaylee Stricklin chipped in with 14 and St. Francis scored 16 points at the foul line.

"Every game is different. Pierce is a very good team in my opinion. Playing them should help us down the road," Flyer coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Building a lead, letting it slip then building it back up should help us in the experience side."

St. Francis led 17-7 after the first quarter then had the advantage trimmed to three at halftime. It was five at the start of the fourth. Pierce never jumped ahead though. The Flyers pushed it to 10 several times but couldn't fully put the Bluejays away.

Kenzie Moeller kept her team in striking distance with 22 points and three 3-pointers. Pierce hit five from distance while St. Francis was just 1 for 9.