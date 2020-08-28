HSF makes quick work of Osceola in opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (Lincoln Journal Star) cruised to an easy victory in its first match of the season on Thursday at Osceola, winning 25-11, 25-5, 25-13.

St. Francis (1-0) sophomore Kylee Wessel dominated on offense, piling up 11 kills.

"Kylee had a good offensive game, she was aggressive, found some openings on the floor," head coach Dean Korus said. "She got the majority of the sets, and I feel we can go to several people to get the job done, but last night it was Kylee."

Senior Alissa Kosch gave the Bulldogs problems finishing with 21 digs to lead the Flyers. HSF finished with 67 digs as a team.

"Alissa Kosch had a nice defensive game again," Korus said. "She's become so much more comfortable and precise with her passing. I just have to get her to stay a little more disciplined in staying in her base."

Kosch also led the team in serving aces with three.

Senior Peighton Eisenmenger showed consistency as a setter with 23 assists. Senior Allison Weidner tallied six kills and one block. Junior Kaylee Stricklin blocked two shots at the net.

St. Francis is in action next on Thursday at home against Spalding Academy (0-2).