HSF makes quick work of Osceola in opener

Class D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (Lincoln Journal Star) cruised to an easy victory in its first match of the season on Thursday at Osceola, winning 25-11, 25-5, 25-13.
St. Francis (1-0) sophomore Kylee Wessel dominated on offense, piling up 11 kills.
"Kylee had a good offensive game, she was aggressive, found some openings on the floor," head coach Dean Korus said. "She got the majority of the sets, and I feel we can go to several people to get the job done, but last night it was Kylee."
Senior Alissa Kosch gave the Bulldogs problems finishing with 21 digs to lead the Flyers. HSF finished with 67 digs as a team.
"Alissa Kosch had a nice defensive game again," Korus said. "She's become so much more comfortable and precise with her passing. I just have to get her to stay a little more disciplined in staying in her base."
Kosch also led the team in serving aces with three.
Senior Peighton Eisenmenger showed consistency as a setter with 23 assists. Senior Allison Weidner tallied six kills and one block. Junior Kaylee Stricklin blocked two shots at the net.
St. Francis is in action next on Thursday at home against Spalding Academy (0-2).
Fullerton def. C-2 No. 10 Cross County - 25-24, 25-22, 25-21: Cross County volleyball struggled defensively in the season opener against Fullerton, allowing 15 aces and committing 52 errors.
The offense wasn't much better for the Cougars. Cortlyn Schafer led the squad in kills with nine, and Shayanne Anderson finished with seven. Fullerton committed 39 errors of its own, keeping the match close.
Anderson and Schafer served two aces each and Schafer, Erica Stratman and Chloe Sandell blocked two shots each. Bren Lemburg tallied 14 assists.
Cross County is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Shelby-Rising City (0-0).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
