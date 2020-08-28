 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSF makes quick work of Osceola in opener
View Comments

HSF makes quick work of Osceola in opener

{{featured_button_text}}
Peighton Eisenmenger

Peighton Eisenmenger, left, and Kaylee Stricklin team up to get a touch on an Osceola shot in Thursday's Humphrey Saint Francis road win.

 Nate Tenopir

Class D-2 No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (Lincoln Journal Star) cruised to an easy victory in its first match of the season on Thursday at Osceola, winning 25-11, 25-5, 25-13.

St. Francis (1-0) sophomore Kylee Wessel dominated on offense, piling up  11 kills.

"Kylee had a good offensive game, she was aggressive, found some openings on the floor," head coach Dean Korus said. "She got the majority of the sets, and I feel we can go to several people to get the job done, but last night it was Kylee." 

Senior Alissa Kosch gave the Bulldogs problems finishing with 21 digs to lead the Flyers. HSF finished with 67 digs as a team. 

"Alissa Kosch had a nice defensive game again," Korus said. "She's become so much more comfortable and precise with her passing. I just have to get her to stay a little more disciplined in staying in her base." 

Kosch also led the team in serving aces with three. 

Senior Peighton Eisenmenger showed consistency as a setter with 23 assists. Senior Allison Weidner tallied six kills and one block. Junior Kaylee Stricklin blocked two shots at the net. 

St. Francis is in action next on Thursday at home against Spalding Academy (0-2). 

Fullerton def. C-2 No. 10 Cross County - 25-24, 25-22, 25-21: Cross County volleyball struggled defensively in the season opener against Fullerton, allowing 15 aces and committing 52 errors. 

The offense wasn't much better for the Cougars. Cortlyn Schafer led the squad in kills with nine, and Shayanne Anderson finished with seven. Fullerton committed 39 errors of its own, keeping the match close. 

Anderson and Schafer served two aces each and Schafer, Erica Stratman and Chloe Sandell blocked two shots each. Bren Lemburg tallied 14 assists.  

Cross County is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Shelby-Rising City (0-0). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Weidner, Flyers ground Jets
Girls

Weidner, Flyers ground Jets

  • Updated

Humphrey St. Francis execution and defense wasn't great in the fourth quarter of Thursday's first round D-2 matchup with Sterling at Lincoln S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News