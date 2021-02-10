Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Wrap: Boys runner up in EHC conf tourney

The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the third but couldn't slow down the Patriots who scored 24. The offense went cold again in the fourth with HLHF only scoring five points.

"We started out like we were nervous," head coach Kandee Hansel said. "We could not settle in on offense. The second quarter we finally got the ball inside a little bit and started to break their press. This is on me, we can't be stagnant on offense. Hopefully, we can start turning that around."

Junior Addison Schneider led the team with 16 points, junior Paige Beller scored 13, senior Riley Jurgen added 11, senior Autumn Bender finished with two and sophomores Alisha Dahlberg, Alisha Dahlberg, and Halle Beller all tallied two.

Schneider finished with her 13th double-double of the season after grabbing 14 rebounds. She is averaging over 19 points and 13 rebounds a game.

HLHF is 5-5 against Clarkson/Leigh since 2013 but has lost four of the last five. The Bulldogs' last win in the series came in December of 2019.