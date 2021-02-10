Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Wrap: Boys runner up in EHC conf tourney

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball saw its 10-game win streak snapped in the East Husker Conference Tournament championship game to C-2 No. 3 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
The Bulldogs (16-4) lost 62-49 on Saturday at Midland University after BRLD (13-3) held junior Jason Sjuts to single digits for just the fourth time this season and junior Jacob Sjuts missed significant minutes.
"The biggest thing is that Jacob Sjuts went out with a leg injury," head coach Joe Hesse said. "He was really making us go the entire first half. He had a mismatch and we were able to get him the ball in the high post and he was creating opportunities for himself and others. Once he went out, we were a little bit lost."
Sophomore Sage Frauendorfer led the Bulldogs, D-1 No. 1 (Lincoln Journal Star), with 10 points, Jason Sjuts, Jacob Sjuts and junior Ethan Keller all scored nine, junior Jett Spier added five, junior Cooper Beller totaled four and junior Kyle Preister finished with three.
Keller and Jacob Sjuts grabbed a team-high five rebounds each, Jason Sjuts dished out eight assists and swiped five steals.
HLHF is 1-5 against BRLD since 2017 and has lost the last five in a row. Humphrey's last win came in January of 2017 in a 71-54 win.
The Bulldogs bounced back Tuesday on the road at Pender (1-18) in a 69-41 victory for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
"We struggled early finding any kind of offensive rhythm without Jacob Sjuts on the floor," Hesse said. "It was a struggle for the first three quarters and finally started making some plays in the fourth quarter and blew the game open."
Jason Sjuts scored 31, Keller added 13, Frauendorfer totaled 10, Spier tallied seven and Preister, junior Ashton Sims, junior Cooper Beller and freshman Easton Baumgart all contributed two.
Jason Sjuts grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and swiped nine steals.
HLHF is 8-0 against Pender since 2014.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family also added a win against C-1 No. 9 North Bend Central (14-4) on Friday in the semifinals of the East Husker Conference Tournament overcoming a 25-12 first-quarter deficit.
"We dug ourselves into a big hole early," Hesse said. "We switched defenses after the first quarter and that slowed them down a bit, and we were able to make a few shots and start chipping away at their lead.
"We were fortunate enough to build a bit of a lead in the fourth quarter. We didn't shoot free throws very well, but were able to continue to get stops."
The Bulldogs started to chip away in the second quarter and cut the deficit to five by the intermission.
HLHF continued to roll in the third and captured a 46-45 advantage after three quarters. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 16-9 in the final eight minutes.
Spier led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with 18 points, Frauendorfer scored 12, Jacob Sjuts finished with 11, Jason SJuts added 10, Ethan Keller and Cooper Beller each tallied five and Preister collected one.
Jacob Sjuts grabbed eight rebounds and Jason Sjuts finished with six assists and swiped four steals.
HLHF is 1-2 against North Bend Central since 2019 losing the last two encounters before Friday.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Twin River (11-10).
Bulldog girls fall to Patriots
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball lost back-to-back games for the first time this season losing to C-2 No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh on Friday, 66-49.
This loss was in the consolation bracket of the East Husker Conference tournament and is the second loss to the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots (18-1) this season.
The Bulldogs (15-4) struggled to find offense in the early going only scoring six first-quarter points and falling behind by 13.
HLHF tried to rally in the second and cut the deficit to six by halftime.
The Bulldogs scored 21 points in the third but couldn't slow down the Patriots who scored 24. The offense went cold again in the fourth with HLHF only scoring five points.
"We started out like we were nervous," head coach Kandee Hansel said. "We could not settle in on offense. The second quarter we finally got the ball inside a little bit and started to break their press. This is on me, we can't be stagnant on offense. Hopefully, we can start turning that around."
Junior Addison Schneider led the team with 16 points, junior Paige Beller scored 13, senior Riley Jurgen added 11, senior Autumn Bender finished with two and sophomores Alisha Dahlberg, Alisha Dahlberg, and Halle Beller all tallied two.
Schneider finished with her 13th double-double of the season after grabbing 14 rebounds. She is averaging over 19 points and 13 rebounds a game.
HLHF is 5-5 against Clarkson/Leigh since 2013 but has lost four of the last five. The Bulldogs' last win in the series came in December of 2019.
"We need to stick with an offense even if it doesn't work the first time," Hanzel said. "We are at the point in the season where people are figuring out what we are trying to do. We just need to do things better and more constantly. It's about to be a fun time of the season. These girls have worked too hard to not finish strong."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family closes the regular season at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a road game at Twin River (3-17).
