Try 1 month for 99¢
Texas Tech Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State defensive lineman Darrion Daniels has joined Nebraska as a graduate transfer.

 BRODY SCHMIDT, ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Nebraska didn’t just add youth to its football program this week.

It also brought aboard some experience at a position of need, and family to boot.

The Huskers on Friday officially announced the transfer of defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, older brother of NU defensive tackle Damion Daniels, from Oklahoma State, in addition to its high school signing class that was announced Wednesday.

Darrion graduated from OSU this week, meaning he is immediately eligible and can enroll in classes here as soon as January. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The move has been expected for weeks since several outlets in Oklahoma reported its likelihood, but it was not made official until now.

Daniels was listed at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds on Oklahoma State’s 2018 roster. He was a major contributor for the Cowboys, playing in 41 career games. He was a regular starter as a junior in 2017, but suffered a finger injury four games into this fall and missed the remainder of the season, allowing him to qualify for a redshirt under the new NCAA rule.

Now he will join a Husker defensive line that has several returners but lost two inside players to graduation in Mick Stoltenberg and Peyton Newell. Damion Daniels, a sophomore-to-be, played in 12 games this past season and made 12 tackles, including one for loss.

Meet the players already signed to play for the Huskers in 2019

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments