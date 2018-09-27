He's 5-foot-7, weighs 185 pounds, squats 600 pounds and runs a 4.33 40-yard dash.
He owns the most electrifying performance of the Big Ten season.
And he's an 18-year-old freshman.
Yes, Purdue's Rondale Moore can play. He might already have the Big Ten's freshman of the year award locked up.
And he has the full attention of Nebraska's defensive coaches and players.
"Well, obviously if you’re on defense and you don’t know where that guy’s at, you’re a little bit crazy," Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said earlier this week. "Because they’re going to find a way to get him the football, whether it’s a fly sweep, whether it’s putting him in the backfield and motioning him out or screening him out of the backfield, whether he’s in the slot or at No. 1 running some difficult patterns.
"I think we always have to have conscious awareness of where he’s going to be, and I think we have to have a good plan of how you can — I don’t know if you can ever just stop him in the game, but how you can limit him in what he’s going to do."
Limiting Moore's production is just one part of a defense's plan to slow Purdue's offense, but it's a big one.
In his first 30 minutes of college football, he accumulated 302 all-purpose yards against Northwestern on the way to breaking a Purdue school record in that category.
Through four games, he's been the Big Ten freshman of the week twice and leads the conference in receptions, receiving yards and all-purpose yards. A couple of days ago, he was added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation's top receiver.
"Anytime you face a player with that kind of skill set that’s able to do multiple things in their offense, line up in the backfield, line up as a slot, be a kick returner, be a punt returner, they’re trying to manufacture ways to get him the football," NU outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said. "We’ve always got to be conscious of where that guy is."
The former four-star recruit and prep All-American was originally committed to Texas before decommitting and then picking Purdue over Alabama, Ohio State and Florida State and becoming the Boilermakers' highest-rated recruit since recruiting ratings became a thing.
He shares history with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, as the two went to the same high school.
Now Brohm gets to dream up ways to turn Moore into a star.
While he hasn't matched the production of his debut, Moore has still been a threat. He had eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Purdue's win over then-No. 23 Boston College. In a shootout loss to Missouri, he finished with 11 grabs for 137 yards and a score.
"You’ve got to identify where he’s at and then you have to know what they’re trying to do with him. Where’s his strong points, what he does the best," NU linebacker Mohamed Barry said. "Then after that you just have to stay true to your keys, too. With people like that sometimes even by now, he can sometimes mess people’s eyes up and make you jump out of your gap just to defend him, and then it’s a huge seam and someone can hit that. You’ve just got to stay true to your keys. Don’t over-fantasize one guy, like, ‘He’s just going to dominate, all that.’ Just stay true to you keys and execute your job."