Purdue defeated an 0-3 team Saturday. But for the Boilermakers, getting their first victory at Memorial Stadium was still big.
“I think it’s a huge win for us,” said coach Jeff Blohm. “I don’t care what Nebraska’s record is, coming into this venue against a football team that’s on the ropes a bit and came out swinging. We were able to match that punch-for-punch and get the lead a little. Every team in our conference is going to be a challenge. Anytime you go on the road is going to be a challenge. When you play here in this historic venue where it’s sold out 364 games in a row, that’s impressive.”
Quarterback David Blough shared Blough’s view of the victory.
“It’s big, it’s big for our program,” Blough said. “Nebraska, no matter what, at home, is a tough team to beat, whatever their record is. We knew we had to come, do the little things right, take care of the football. We had some penalties go our way. I think it ended up showing the performance our offense had in us and our defense played great down at the end of the game and won the game for us.”
The win came a year and a day after Nebraska beat Purdue 25-24, the last win for the Huskers, who are mired in an eight-game losing streak.
The difference between Purdue’s performance in last year’s loss to the Mike Riley-coached Huskers and this year’s win against Scott Frost's team was simple, Blough said, even if the defensive schemes were very different.
“Our guys made some plays,’ he said. “That’s the difference between this year and last year. Last year we didn’t make very many plays. We couldn’t throw the ball very well last year versus them. It helps when you get a freshman like Rondale Moore who can beat man coverage, that’s what they like to do a lot. They had to take two guys to him and (Brycen) Hopkins has a big day.”
Hopkins finished the game with five catches for 103 yards and an early third-quarter touchdown that put the Boilermakers up 27-7, a three-score lead that Nebraska could never cut to less than 13 points the rest of the game.
His biggest catch, however, came on Purdue’s next scoring drive, as he hauled in a bomb from Blough and wound up 51 yards down the field, setting up the touchdown that put the Boilermakers up 35-14 and the game out of reach.
“It feels like the ball’s going in slow motion,” Hopkins said of the long pass. “I’ve just got to slow everything down. It’s scary and exciting at the same time, you’re nervous, you’re anxious, you’ve got to catch it, secure it and get as many yards as you can.”
The connection with Hopkins was Blough’s longest completion on the day, when he went 25-of-42 for 328 yards and the touchdown to Hopkins. He attributed much of his passing success to the play of the Boilers' offensive line.
“One sack on 40 dropbacks is a good job by our line,” Blough said. “Believe it or not, I feel great right now. I feel fantastic, and it’s because the offensive line did their job. We only gave up one sack and there were a couple penalties for some roughing, but I really didn’t get hit. They were fantastic.”
Penalties were key in a game in which Nebraska outgained Purdue but was flagged for 59 more penalty yards.
And Purdue, Brohm said, responded each time Nebraska made a run, matching the Huskers touchdown-for-touchdown in the third and early fourth quarters.
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the Purdue game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Dressed for the elements, Cornhusker Marching Band members (from left) Hunter Foged, Eric Vander Woude and Tyler Butterfield enjoy pizza and water after leading the team in the Unity Walk before the game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Zak Alber, 12, waits for players to arrive at the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
A Nebraska cheerleader is reflected into a trombone during the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Head coach Scott Frost waits to proceed down the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1) leaps over Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) at the 1-yard line as Huskers linebacker Mohamed Barry looks on in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll runs past Purdue defenders at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost argues a call with an official after a pass play in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins catches a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has words with a sideline official during the third quarter as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander looks on at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets hit by Purdue's Jacob Thieneman as he releases the ball in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Rondale Moore (4) gains a first down against Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Freedom Akinmoladun (right) and Luke Gifford question a penalty called during the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Markell Jones scores a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo (left) and Cameron Pieper question a call by referees late in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Rondale Moore races past Nebraska's Deontai Williams during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo runs the ball during the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins can't make the catch Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's JD Spielman is hoisted in the air by his teammates after he scored one of his two third-quarter touchdowns against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's JD Spielman (10) catches a touchdown pass against the coverage of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman during the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1) scores on a 6-yard run in the third quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Knox also scored the two-point conversion after this play.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets pressured by Purdue's Kai Higgins in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska cornerback Eric Lee (6) tackles Purdue wide receiver Isaac Zico at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's D. J. Knox (1) gets tackled by Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7), Khalil Davis (94), Dedrick Young II (5) and Deontai Williams (41) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo dives for the pylon to score a touchdown against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins leaps over Nebraska safety Deontai Williams at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska coach Scott Frost jogs off the field after losing to Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner (right) is brought down by Purdue's Simeon Smiley at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan is tackled by Purdue's Kenneth Major (2) and Navon Mosley (27) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Dedrick Young (left) tackles Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry (7) celebrates a tackle against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Head coach Scott Frost smiles at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach expresses his frustrations at an official at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
