A year in the making, Ty Robinson finally made the call Wednesday afternoon.
He’s going to be a Husker.
The heralded defensive end prospect from Gilbert, Arizona, picked Nebraska over Oregon, Alabama and USC at a National Signing Day ceremony at Higley High, delivering the Huskers a triumph for a player they’ve coveted for a long time.
Robinson made the announcement at a table at his high school flanked by his mom, an O'Neill native, and a photo of his late father, a former basketball standout at Chadron State.
"Ty’s our kind of kid," Husker coach Scott Frost said Wednesday afternoon. "I think he’s a Nebraska type of a kid. Helps that his grandpa is from O’Neill, Nebraska. That certainly didn’t hurt. I went to kindergarten and first grade in O’Neill, so we had a lot to talk about. Ty a ton of choices and a lot of places to go.
Robinson is a top-of-the-board player, joining fellow 2019 NU signees like athlete Wandale Robinson (Frankfort, Kentucky), linebacker Nick Henrich (Omaha Burke) and offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (Lakeville, Minnesota) among the priority targets the Huskers were able to secure.
"We're really excited to have Ty," defensive line coach Mike Dawson said in a video produced by the school. "This is a guy that has family ties to the state of Nebraska and he's a big-bodied guy with a huge frame. I know we're going to be able to put a lot of muscle on this kid and we'll be able to get a real big defensive lineman with a lot of athleticism.
"We're really excited to have him."
Robinson took longer than any of the others as he became a prized recruit by many of the country’s heavy hitters in recent months. For a while, it looked like he might verbally commit to NU as early as the spring, but instead, the Huskers battled right up until National Signing Day.
The final salvo: a visit to Higley High and Robinson’s home by all 11 coaches last week.
Robinson said that visit is what put Nebraska ahead for good.
"It was kind of tied between Oregon and Nebraska and it was really hard to choose," he told ArizonaVarsity.com after making his announcement. "When they brought all 11 coaches down, which shut down their recruiting nationally, especially with signing day coming up, to see one kid, that really meant a lot.
"They set a record, like six hours, for a visit, which is amazing to me, because they have things to do."
That visit sealed the deal and provided a memorable night for the staff, too.
"There was some cornhole going on, some ping pong, a little bit of basketball, a bonfire and a camel," Frost told reporters Wednesday, drawing a laugh. "And a dog that can go get waters out of the fridge on command for you .That was a fun night and it ended up paying off for us."
For the record, Frost said the camel's name was Calvin.
Robinson is the kind of prospect who the Huskers think can be a water-carrier up front for years to come. He's considered by 247Sports to be the No. 180 player in the nation and the No. 14 strong-side defensive end and by Rivals as the No. 146 player and the No. 13 strong-side defensive end.
Robinson is a prototype for what Dawson likes up front.
Ty Robinson talks about why he choice @HuskerFBNation and what he brings to the program. Lincoln just got an absolute beast!! @coach_frost @AZHSFB @HIGLEYFOOTBALL @TyRobinson2124 @OWHbigred @husker_hype @bangulo @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/oSrDiE48fA— Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) December 19, 2018
"His size and athleticism is exactly what we're looking for on the defensive front," Dawson said. "He's a very talented player with a lot of upside, so it's not a surprise that a lot of schools were after him. We're happy to have him."
At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Robinson will likely be capable over the course of his career of playing any of NU’s defensive line positions. As a senior at Higley, Zubey used him inside to help thwart opposing rushing attacks, but 247Sports national analyst Blair Angulo said this week that Robinson has maintained his speed and athleticism even as he’s added significant mass over the past year.
The Huskers have a lot of returning playing time up front, but they are also clearly trying to recruit length. Robinson joins 6-8 Brant Banks and 6-4 Ethan Piper as defensive linemen in the 2018 class, and this summer will join a room that includes rangy redshirt freshmen in Tate Wildeman and Casey Rogers.
"Coach Dawson deserves a ton of credit for that," Frost said of this year's group. "I don’t know that I’ve seen one coach work as hard for one player as Coach Dawson did to get Ty. Not just Ty but Mosai, Brant Banks out of Houston. Ethan Piper who I don’t think gets the credit he deserves out of Norfolk. We needed to add to the depth and talent level on the defensive line and Coach Dawson did a great job."
RB | Rahmir Johnson
Signed
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
School: Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)
Date committed: May 5
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky.
Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Johnson was among the very first scholarship offers of the Frost era, committed relatively early in the process and has stuck by his pledge. He shared duty much of his career at powerhouse Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, but the Brooklyn, New York, native flourished in a primary role as a senior, rushing for 1,334 yards (6.3 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Given NU’s backfield youth, Johnson will have every opportunity to get on the field early.
Running backs coach Ryan Held's take
"He comes from a great high school program in New Jersey. Rahmir’s a guy, when you watch the film, he really can run, he’s got really good hands, so he’s a guy that we’re very excited to come in and get in the mix early at the running back spot. The big thing about him is he comes from a great family and he’s a great kid. When we went the school and went around everybody was very high on him in terms of him as a person, his character and how hard he works. Obviously talent-wise, we’re very excited about him, but when you get those other intangible things, it’s awesome to get a kid like that in our program."
Future Husker with Rahmir Johnson: Four-star recruit plays for one of the best high school teams in the country
ATH | Wandale Robinson
Signed
The basics
Position: ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
Hometown: Frankfort, Kentucky
School: Western Hills
Date Committed: Dec. 5
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Kentucky, Ohio State, Alabama, Purdue.
Lead recruiters: Ryan Held, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Among the biggest recruiting victories of the class, Robinson didn’t come easily. He looked like a sure Nebraska bet, then changed his mind last minute and committed to Kentucky on Nov. 1. But the Huskers kept at it, sent Ryan Held and Troy Walters to visit him during the postseason contract period and he flipped to Nebraska on Dec. 5. He’s a dynamic offensive threat – Robinson had nearly 2,700 offensive yards and 41 offensive touchdowns as a senior and more than 10,000 yards and 118 scores for his career – and looks to be a perfect fit as a do-it-all player in Scott Frost’s offense. He is an early enrollee.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walter's take
"Wandale is an explosive, dynamic, versatile athlete. He played offense, defense and special teams, so he’ll be able to help out in those two phases, on offense as well as special teams. We can move him around, he can play outside, inside, running back. He just brings that versailtity that fits so well in this offense."
TE | Chris Hickman
Signed
The basics
Position: TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200
Hometown: Omaha
School: Omaha Burke
Date Committed: Sept. 15
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: LSU, Texas, Oregon.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Hickman gave the Huskers a clean sweep of five in-state players with offers when he committed in September. A two-way standout at Burke, Hickman will begin his career as a tight end at NU. At 6-foot-5, Hickman must put on significant weight to play in the Big Ten, but he projects as a down-the-field weapon in Frost’s offense. He had 421 receiving yards and four touchdowns plus 39 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks as a senior for the state-champion Bulldogs. Hickman is an early enrollee.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton's take
"Looking forward to really, really getting him in here midyear, seeing how well he fits in the culture (and) what we do offensively."
OLB | Garrett Nelson
Signed
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Hometown: Scottsbluff.
School: Scottsbluff
Date Committed: June 24, 2017
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: South Dakota, South Dakota State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
The longest-tenured member of the Huskers’ 2019 class, Nelson committed to Mike Riley’s program well before the 2017 season began. He played defensive end at Scottsbluff, but is an outside linebacker in Erik Chinander’s 3-4 scheme. He plays with abandon and is one of the binding forces of this class. Nelson is an early enrollee.
Outside linebacker Jovan Dewitt's take
"Garrett’s one of those kids that’s all go, no stop. He’s an old-school player as you could possibly imagine. I think when you think back to the heyday of Blackshirt football, you think of guys like Garrett Nelson, guys that are from the state, guys that don’t know how to stop. Guys that just keep on going, keep on going. You may get him on one play but he’s going to get you on the next here. We’re really excited what he brings to the table, not just from an ability standpoint, but from an attitude (and) effort standpoint."
Future Husker with Garrett Nelson: On giving up a chance for a wrestling title for a few more months as a Husker
RB | Ronald Thompkins
Signed
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
School: Grayson
Date Committed: June 15
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Penn State, others.
Lead recruiters: Sean Beckton, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Thompkins is one of the most physically gifted players in the class, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He was set to be a staple for powerhouse Grayson High, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the Rams’ first game. He’s now had reconstructive surgery on both knees. Thompkins at one point was committed to Florida State and had interest from virtually every blue blood program in the country during his high school career. Now, can he get (and stay) healthy?
Running backs coach Ryan Held's take
"The thing with Ronnie is he’s got a really big frame, he’s a guy that’s going to be a 200-plus pound running back for us. Very talented, can run and catch. All the people at the school are really high on his work ethic. He’ll be coming off an injury but he’s a guy that will give us a spark this fall."
WR | Darien Chase
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175
Hometown: Vancouver, Washington
School: Union
Date Committed: Oct. 25
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Washington, Oregon, Utah, Boise State.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Chase’s recruitment picked up steam fast when he officially visited for NU’s Oct. 20 win over Minnesota and then verbally committed the next week. Chase is considered perhaps the top overall 2019 prospect in the Pacific Northwest and offensive coordinator Troy Walters identified him as a priority target. The 6-foot-1 receiver had 1,004 yards as a senior to go along with 13 touchdowns.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walters' take
“Versatile athlete, played offense, played defense, played special teams … so he can help in a number of ways. We can’t wait to get him on campus in June, because he’s going add a lot of value to this receiving corps.”
DL | Mosai Newsom
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Waverly, Iowa
School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Date Committed: July 23
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Northwestern, Iowa State.
Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Newsom grew up right down the road from Iowa, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander – himself an Iowa native, convinced the defensive end to come to Nebraska. Newsom visited frequently this spring and committed just before his senior season. He is perhaps a bit of a tweener — not prototypical length and mass for a defensive end but not a stand-up linebacker in a 3-4 — but Nebraska likes his upside.
Defensive line coach Mike Dawson's take
"Mosai’s been a guy that we’ve been on since the beginning of the process. The thing I really love about Mosai is he’s a three-sport athlete — basketball, track, his dad is the track coach. He understands the college athletics and the level of commitment it’s going to take to be able to excel both in the classroom and on the field. Edge guy. Depending on his growth and kind of where he goes with Coach (Zach) Duval and his staff, he’s a guy that’s got a big frame, he’s got nice long arms and he’s got the athleticism. Really loved to be able to be interchangeable with those three spots across the front and be able to do some stuff with him. He’s a guy we can line up all over the place."
ILB | Garrett Snodgrass
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220
Hometown: York
School: York
Date Committed: Nov. 24, 2017
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: South Dakota, South Dakota State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
York’s do-it-all standout committed to NU one day before Riley was fired but never wavered. Snodgrass played multiple positions including quarterback in high school but will start his Husker career at linebacker. The Dukes have a local pipeline of sorts building. Simon Otte will be a redshirt freshman walk-on outside linebacker and Noah Stafursky is walking on as an offensive lineman.
Linebackers coach Barrett Rudd's take
"We’re excited because he’s going to be able to do a lot of things in our defense. He can drop in coverage, he can rush the passer, he’s a 6-3 kid so he’s going to be a problem in the passing lanes."
Future Husker with Garrett Snodgrass: On playing through pain in the playoffs, and his all-time favorite Husker
OL | Michael Lynn
Signed
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 300
Hometown: Englewood, Colorado
School: Cherry Creek
Date Committed: Aug. 5
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Lynn is another long tackle prospect that the Huskers are excited about developing. His Cherry Creek team lost to Luke McCaffrey’s Valor Christian in the state title game, but the two are close friends. Lynn has been an active peer recruiter and should help the Huskers get back in Colorado looking for more talent in 2020.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin's take
"Position versatility is what we really like about him. You can see how well he bends. Smart kid, very mature for his age. His upside is tremendous. Coming right there from Denver, so not very far away, glad we were able to get a guy we feel will help us here in the near future."
Future Husker with Michael Lynn: On pancake blocks and Big Ten football
OL | Matthew Anderson
Signed
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250
Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana
School: Leesville
Date Committed: June 22
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Louisiana, Louisiana Tech.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin.
The Skinny
The Huskers found this under-the-radar tackle prospect in rural Louisiana, but love his frame and athleticism. Anderson dealt with a knee injury throughout his senior year. He hit it off immediately with the staff and has been a consistent peer recruiter since committing in June. He might be a project, but NU thinks the potential is there for Anderson to become a big, powerful Big Ten tackle.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin's take
"Tackle prospect. Really excited about his athleticism, his ability to cover guys up in the open field, striking guys. (We plan) to put some weight on him and have him out there as a really good tackle in the Big Ten one day."
Future Husker with Matthew Anderson: On the referral that got him on the Huskers' radar, and chess
DB | Quinton Newsome
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
School: North Gwinnett
Date Committed: Aug. 6
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Cal, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Newsome was the first defensive back prospect to commit to NU when he pulled the trigger in early August. He’s got the size and versatility that Travis Fisher covets and he comes from a talent-rich area in Georgia. The Huskers think Newsome could play corner or safety but he’ll likely start at corner.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher's take
"Quinton is a great kid, comes from an unbelievable family. He’s a very physical safety. He can play on the outside, but can also play corner. Gets his hands on the ball, has very good ball skills. Is about 6-foot-2, probably about 190 pounds right now, so Quinton is one of the top guys in the country coming out."
QB | Luke McCaffrey
Signed
The basics
Position: QB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
School: Valor Christian
Date Committed: June 4
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Michigan, Colorado, Duke.
Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco.
The Skinny
McCaffrey visited for a junior day in April, hit it off with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and committed in June. He’s got the bloodlines and he’s got athleticism. He wasn’t a full-time quarterback until this fall, but the Huskers think he can stick under center. McCaffrey completed 55.3 percent as a senior for state-champion Valor Christian, finishing with 2,202 yards, a 21-4 TD-INT ratio plus 526 rushing yards and eight more scores. McCaffrey is an early enrollee.
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco's take
"We’re fired up and really excited about Luke playing quarterback for us here. I know there’s been some chatter about him playing other positions. Luke’s going to play quarterback for us and he’s going to be a damn good one."
Future Husker with Luke McCaffrey: On Coach Verduzco, and having his former NFL player dad as his head coach
WR | Jamie Nance
Signed
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Hometown: Blanchard, Oklahoma
School: Blanchard
Date Committed: June 29
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Minnesota, TCU, Baylor.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Nance’s stock took off during his senior year despite an early injury. He finished with 36 catches for 523 yards and nine scores, added 234 more (7.8 per carry) on the ground and returned two punts and two kickoffs for scores. He has the type of game-breaking speed NU covets. The Huskers weren’t afraid to jump on Nance and take his commitment before he was a highly regarded recruit and it paid off. Nance is expected to be an early enrollee.
Offensive coordinator Troy Walter's take
"The thing I love most about Jamie is he loves to compete, he loves football. We communicate probably once or twice a day. He’s excited to come. Very versatile, he plays defense as well so he brings that toughness as well."
Future Husker with Jamie Nance: On not wavering on his decision during Huskers' 0-5 start
RB | Dedrick Mills
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 225
Hometown: Waycross, Georgia
School: Garden City (Kan.) Community College
Date Committed: Sept. 4
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arkansas State.
Lead recruiter: Jovan Dewitt, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Mills was a freshman All-American at Georgia Tech in 2016 before being dismissed from the program. He broke his collar bone and missed most of 2017, re-emerged as one of the most productive running backs in junior college ball this fall. Mills rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games at Garden City (Kan.) Community College this fall. Mills is an early enrollee.
ILB | Jackson Hannah
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
School: Montgomery Bell Academy
Date Committed: June 6
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arkansas, Cal, Duke.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Hannah said he and his dad visited dozens and dozens of schools and he just happened to fall in love with NU. The Huskers like his length and speed and he makes a dynamic inside pair with Nick Henrich for Barrett Ruud to work with. Hannah was a multi-year starter at Montgomery Bell Academy and continued to pick up significant interest from SEC territory after he pledged to the Huskers.
Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud's take
"A really versatile inside linebacker, he’s got the ability to play on the outside. Really good working with his hands, has the ability to rush the passer. Probably the most thing we’re excited about is No. 1 his character, and then No. 2, a really versatile player. He’ll be able to do a lot of different things in the defense."
Future Husker with Jackson Hannah: On how an extensive college tour led the four-star linebacker to Nebraska
DB | Javin Wright
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
School: Hamilton
Date Committed: Oct. 31
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: UCLA, Arizona State.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Wright is the son of former Husker Toby Wright and a good prospect in his own right, too. At 6-3, he’s a rangy, versatile defensive back prospect that could potentially even play outside linebacker if he continues to grow. Wright represents another big body for Travis Fisher to work with as the Huskers try to stockpile young secondary talent.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher's take
"Just going to watch Javin not too long ago, he’s growing. He’s about 6-3½, 6-4. He’s very physical on the outside, he’s a tall guy, he bends very well, be better to play corner on the outside. I can move him, put him at safety, I can move him at a lot of different spots, especially playing here in the Big Ten, going against some of these bigger receivers, he’s going to match up well with those guys. This kid here has some tremendous upside, he’s very physical and he’s got a lot of, lot of talent, so he’s going to … get a chance to play right away."
OL | Bryce Benhart
Signed
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-9
Weight: 305
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
School: Lakeville North
Date Committed: Oct. 28
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Benhart kept his recruitment under wraps for its entirety, but this was a massive recruiting win for the Huskers. The enormous tackle is a good athlete — he’s among the best heavyweight wrestlers in Minnesota — and a powerful football player. Can he compete for early playing time? Time will tell, but his coach at Lakeville North said Benhart might be the best offensive lineman in that school’s history.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin's take
"He’s big, he’s big and he’s aggressive, very similar to the guys you see we have committed. Bryce is a tough guy, as well. (We’re) very fortunate to have him and secure him in our class."
ILB | Nick Henrich
Signed
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210
Hometown: Omaha
School: Omaha Burke
Date Committed: July 21
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Iowa State, others.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Henrich represents one of the biggest recruiting wins to date for Scott Frost and company. The highly regarded in-state linebacker could have gone just about anywhere he wanted, but Frost and Barrett Ruud convinced him to stay and play for the Huskers. Henrich missed four-plus games with a knee injury, but still won Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska. In 21 total games as a junior and senior, Henrich compiled 215 tackles (10.2 per game), 51 for loss and 15 sacks. He’s considered by most to be the best college prospect in the state. Henrich is an early enrollee.
Inside linebacker Barrett Ruud's take
"First of all, a great kid, a great leader. The guy loves football. The biggest thing you’ll see about him is he plays with just a great motor. He’s fun to watch, he’s scratching, he’s clawing; that’s the first thing you look for in a linebacker, is how hard does he playing and this guy plays as hard as anyone out there."
Future Husker with Nick Henrich: On what it was like when Scott Frost showed up at his school, and his most interesting college offer
OL/DL | Ethan Piper
Signed
The basics
Position: OL/DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 275
Hometown: Norfolk
School: Norfolk Catholic
Date Committed: March 5.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Ohio.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Piper was a two-way standout at Norfolk Catholic and is the type of explosive athlete the Huskers covet. He dominated his level of competition and has the type of twitch and power that make him a prime candidate to thrive under the guidance of strength coach Zach Duval. Piper doesn’t get the same publicity as some other in-state commits, but he’s got a chance to be the best of the bunch.
Defensive line coach Mike Dawson's take
"The thing that jumps out about Ethan is he has the flexibility to probably play six different positions, maybe three on offense, three on defense. You can play him all over the defense. He’s a guy, if you want to say born to be a Husker, this is one of them. We had him in camp this summer and the thing that surprised me was his speed and athleticism."
Future Husker with Ethan Piper: Norfolk Catholic senior talks about his big moment on special teams, and what position he'll play
OL | Desmond Bland
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 300
Hometown: Flossmoor, Ill.
School: Arizona Western C.C.
Date Committed: June 1.
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Florida State.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Bland has the look of a ready-made Big Ten interior lineman, but the Huskers will have to wait to find out for sure. The Arizona Western product will not graduate until May and, as such, cannot enroll here until the summer. He is not signing in December because he can’t enroll early. Will the Huskers still have room for him in February?
DB | Myles Farmer
Signed
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180
Hometown: Atlanta
School: Westlake
Date Committed: Nov. 18
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Florida Atlantic.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Farmer visited for the Michigan State game and was so sold that he committed as soon as he landed back in Atlanta with his family. He’s a long, rangy defensive back — do you sense a trend? — and could play any number of positions for the Huskers down the road. Farmer is one of several Georgia players in NU’s class.
Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher's take
"Myles brings a lot to the table, he’s a very physical safety. Contact player. Can play multiple spots."
OLB | Jamin Graham
Signed
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Hometown: Attalla, Alabama
School: Etowah
Date Committed: Dec. 2
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Ole Miss, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Graham was offered early by the Huskers but didn’t broadcast much about his recruitment. Frost made a point of going to see him in Alabama during the first week of the contact period, though. That led to an official visit, which turned into a quick verbal commitment. Graham has a 7-foot wingspan, just the kind of frame Jovan Dewitt and the Huskers covet on defense.
Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt's take
"Really calm, cool, collected. Super-long kid. One of the surprising things about him is for being 6-4, 6-5 football player, defensive end, outside linebacker, is what you really need to see in order to see his athletic ability is watch him play a game of basketball. He really throw it down from anywhere."
OL | Jimmy Fritzsche
Signed
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 250
Hometown: Greenville, S.C.
School: Greenville
Date Committed: Dec. 19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Syracuse, UCONN.
Lead recruiter: Scott Frost, Greg Austin.
The Skinny
Fritzsche is an intriguing prospect because he played tight end in high school and some schools like him there. Nebraska sees a high-upside, athletic tackle. It might take some time, but if Fritzche wants to play offensive line, the Huskers think they have a plan to develop him.
Offensive line coach Greg Austin's take
"This kid’s kind of a late bloomer. The kid has so much upside, you can see how athletic he is, how much quick-twitch he has coming out of his stance. He fits the bill. We’ll develop his body."
DL | Brant Banks
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 285
Hometown: Houston
School: Westbury Christian
Date Committed: Dec. 19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Baylor, Cal, Boston College.
Lead recruiter: Mike Dawson.
The Skinny
Banks has visited Lincoln twice but hasn’t pulled the trigger. Will he end up closer to home — say, at Baylor — or at Nebraska? The Huskers like him as a defensive lineman while others are recruiting him for offense, though, it’s worth noting NU took both Mike Dawson and Greg Austin to see him during the contact period.
Defensive line coach Mike Dawson's take
"The thing that just jumps off about Brant is just his pure size. You don’t get your hands on a lot of 6-7 guys."
DE | Ty Robinson
Signed
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 285
Hometown: Gilbert, Ariz.
School: Higley
Date Committed: N/A
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: USC, Alabama, Oregon.
Lead recruiter: Mike Dawson, Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Robinson’s been among the staff’s top defensive targets basically since it arrived in Lincoln. He’s big, powerful and wanted by several powerhouse programs. Robinson has family connections to NU — his mom is from Omaha — but is also being pursued by USC, Oregon, Alabama and others. Scott Frost had the final in-home visit (on Dec. 15) before Robinson makes his announcement on National Signing Day.
Nebraska defensive line coach Mike Dawson's take
"We’re really excited to have Ty. He’s a big-bodied guy with a huge frame. He’s a big man playing on the defensive front. His size and athleticism is exactly what we’re looking for on the defensive front."