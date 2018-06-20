Tristan Gebbia is headlong into the competition to emerge from the summer as Nebraska’s starting quarterback.
On Wednesday morning, he had a more immediate challenge: corralling about 35 kids in a giant scrum of a touch football game — or at least something that looked like a touch football game — on the turf at the Hawks indoor center.
The elementary and middle school-aged kids were part of a group of more than 170 who took part in Nebraska’s free youth camp, arranged in coordination with the Food Bank of Lincoln’s BackPack Program to give kids from rural parts of the state a chance to experience a Husker football camp who otherwise may not have been able to.
A bus from York delivered more than 30 to Stadium Drive. Others arrived from Tecumseh, Crete and McCool Junction. Beatrice, Gothenburg and Geneva.
“Geneva? I played against Geneva in high school,” head coach Scott Frost told the kids in a post-camp talk.
About a dozen current Husker players and many football staffers oversaw the madness, including senior defensive tackle Mick Stoltenberg.
“It’s awesome, especially being from here,” the Gretna native said. “This is the kind of thing I would have wanted to sign up for when I was younger. I remember doing the Big Red camps in eighth grade where you could spend the night and you got to work with the players. The coolest part for me about it was getting to work with the players, so the least we can do is volunteer four hours out of our day to help out.”
The camp came together in recent weeks after associate athletic director for football Matt Davison and director of football operations Adam Clark wondered about putting a camp together targeted toward rural areas.
They solicited the help of John Mabry, the development director for Food Bank of Lincoln, who reached out to the school districts his BackPack Program works with.
Not surprisingly, schools acted swiftly on the opportunity. Frost said the Huskers plan on hosting a similar camp every year.
“This is the University of Nebraska,” he told the kids, his arms thrown wide. “We represent the state where you’re from, and we’re proud to do it.”
It was a day that featured time around the Husker players and finished with lunch and some swag, but it didn’t come without a test from the head coach.
Frost asked for kids to raise their hands if they played hard that morning and if they tried hard at football.
“OK, tougher question,” he said. “Who here tries as hard as they can in school every day?”
The head coach was a bit skeptical when most raised their hands.
“It doesn’t matter what hand you’re dealt, you all have the chance to make something great out of yourselves,” he said. “I want to give you some advice: As hard as you like working at football because you love it, work that hard in school. School is what’s going to get you down here to the University of Nebraska. School is what’s going to make you successful.
“Anything you do in life is more fun when you’re good at it. … I encourage you guys, no matter what you’re faced with in life, pick something you want to be great at and be the hardest worker at it. That will get you where you want to go.”