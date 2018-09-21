HOW THE HUSKERS LIGHT UP THE SCOREBOARD
1. Spread it around. Nebraska’s offense has been reliant on receivers Stanley Morgan and JD Spielman, plus backs Maurice Washington and Greg Bell, through two weeks. Those are good players, but NU will need more involved against a dynamic Michigan defense.
2. Don’t make it easy. Turnovers have maimed far too many Husker drives this fall. Give it away against this defense and it will be hard to put points on the board at all.
3. Martinez, maybe? The Huskers will get a boost if freshman Adrian Martinez is able to go. His running ability is far superior to Andrew Bunch’s and he has the best chance of stressing Michigan’s defense. He’s also one of the best athletes on the team, and the more players like that against a loaded Wolverines front, the better.
4. Big plays. It’s hard to see Nebraska consistently lining up and going 75 yards on 12 plays or having big, sustained drives over and over on Saturday. A couple of big hits would do wonders.
HOW THE BLACKSHIRTS SHUT ’EM DOWN
1. Capitalize. Nebraska has to force turnovers. QB Shea Patterson and UM struggled against a talented Notre Dame defense before putting up big numbers the past two weeks. Get a hand on the ball? You’d better come down with it if you want to win conference road games.
2. Conversion down mastery. Those three third-and-9s against Troy were killers. The Huskers have to get off the field on third and fourth downs. No penalties, no busts. Find a way.
3. Know your Peoples (-Jones). Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has 14 catches on 15 targets this fall through three games. Now that’s efficiency. NU must recognize where he is and make it difficult for Patterson to get the big, physical receiver the ball.
4. Tough up front. The Wolverines have a big offensive line and a good pair of backs in Karan Higdon and Chris Evans. The Huskers have a front seven that they need to be able to rely on if they are to overcome an 0-2 start to the fall. This will be a good test.
THREE NUMBERS TO KNOW
329: Days since the University of Nebraska last won a football game when it takes the field Saturday against Michigan.
4: Times in 69 games an offense guided by Scott Frost over the past five-plus seasons has failed to score 20 points, including Saturday against Troy.
1945: The last time Nebraska started 0-3. The Huskers were outscored 135-21 by Oklahoma, Minnesota and Indiana, and eventually lost five straight before winning their last four.
UNDER THE RADAR
Boe Wilson
OL, No. 56: The sophomore guard has played in each of NU’s first two games and could be in for an increased role against the Wolverines. Wilson will likely be first up when Greg Austin starts rotating players to try to keep his guys fresh, and he could also see increased time if NU decides it's best off with Tanner Farmer at center.
Mohamed Barry
LB, No. 7: OK, OK, not exactly under the radar here. It’s hard to overstate the importance of the Huskers’ defense in the middle, though. Barry was ejected against Troy for targeting, so he’ll be fresh and chomping at the bit. Nebraska needs No. 7 in top form in the Big House.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Nebraska left tackle Brenden Jaimes vs. Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich
The Husker sophomore is quickly becoming one of the more battle-tested young linemen in the league. Winovich has been there, done that. There are many other intriguing matchups upfront — see below — but if Jaimes holds up on the quarterback’s blind side, that’s a darn good start.
BIGGEST MISMATCH
The rest of Michigan’s defensive line against the rest of Nebraska’s offensive line
The Wolverines have a disruptive group and the Huskers have a veteran set of players that took a step back productionwise against Troy. NU’s got experience in spades up front (99 games, 70 starts). Can they get it going consistently? This doesn’t seem to be the most likely week for a revelation.
PREDICTION
Michigan 31, Nebraska 17. Nebraska looked promising in many ways against Colorado and then disappointing in many ways against Troy. So, what group shows up to the Big House? The Huskers are saying all the right things ahead of Frost’s Big Ten debut. But the conditions: first road game, quarterback uncertainty, mistake-riddled early season losses and the appearance that NU just doesn’t have the horses that Michigan does all conspire to suggest that Frost’s first win will have to wait. Huskers cover, but lose.