Try 1 month for 99¢
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held (right) talks with head coach Scott Frost during warmups before playing Michigan State Nov. 17 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

When Wandale Robinson verbally committed to Kentucky on Nov. 1 in front of a huge crowd at his high school, Nebraska coach Scott Frost admitted he was ready to move on.

Fortunately for NU, Robinson’s two lead recruiters were not.

“I got to give some credit to (offensive coordinator) Troy Walters and (running backs coach) Ryan Held with Wandale because when he committed somewhere else, I gave up,” Frost said. “I wasn’t going to spend any more time on it, and those guys kind of kept with it.”

Held was the first to get back to Frankfort during the contact period after the regular season and started to make inroads. The next week, Walters visited. On Dec. 5, Robinson flipped back to Nebraska.

“With Wandale, obviously when you’re recruiting a kid who’s 30 minutes from Kentucky, (a program that had) a good year, and he’s Mr. Kentucky and the whole nine yards, that’s not an easy feat to get done,” Held told the Journal Star on Wednesday. “Even when he was committed to them, my biggest deal was, No. 1, I mean, I just don’t give up. I just don’t.”

Held and Walters just kept reminding Robinson that they thought his skill set melded perfectly with Nebraska’s offensive philosophy.

“The selling point, and Coach Walters did a great job with Coach Frost finishing it up, is just selling him on his role and the opportunity of Coach Frost’s offense at Oregon and what we did at UCF and showing him, ‘This could be you,’” Held said. “Return game and everything, just his opportunity. You’ve got Adrian Martinez and just, when you look at the opportunity for him at receiver and to work with me some, this is the best fit, and I think at the end of the day that’s what won out.”

Now, Robinson finishes high school this week and will be enrolled here in early January. 

"I sure am glad Wandale followed his heart and came here," Frost said. "We’re going to get started with him real quick." 

[ Meet the players already signed to play for the Huskers in 2019 ]

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments