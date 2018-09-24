Nebraska might benefit from at least one change from the previous two weeks.
The Huskers (0-3, 0-1 Big Ten) enter this week knowing who will be under center to begin Saturday's game.
Adrian Martinez said Monday that Nebraska's 56-10 loss to Michigan last week, as bad as it stung from a team standpoint, actually gave him confidence in the stability of his injured right knee, which sidelined him for the entire Sept. 15 loss to Troy.
"My knee felt great out there (against the Wolverines)," said Martinez, who won the starting job during preseason camp. "I felt in good physical shape. I'll be even better going into this week."
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, during the team's weekly media luncheon, told reporters it's safe to say Martinez will be in the starting lineup for Saturday's 2:30 p.m. home game against Purdue.
Frost said Martinez's return to good health helps the team in that he'll be the quarterback getting the lion's share of practice repetitions with the first-string offense. Other than the week preceding a Sept. 8 home loss to Colorado, that hasn't been the case.
A true freshman from Fresno, California, Martinez's knee was injured with 3:29 remaining in the 33-28 loss to the Buffaloes. He was 15-for-20 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown, with one interception, and rushed 15 times for 117 yards.
Against Michigan, Martinez was 7-for-15 passing for 22 yards, with an interception, while rushing seven times for a net of minus-12 yards. He was sacked four times, a total that doesn't necessarily do justice to Michigan's withering pass rush.
With the Wolverines leading 39-0 at halftime, Frost decided to start sophomore Andrew Bunch in the second half. Martinez subbed in for Bunch for two plays early in the second quarter when Bunch was injured temporarily.
Both quarterbacks will be ready for Purdue (1-3, 0-1), which comes off a 30-13 win against then-No. 23 Boston College.
As for Martinez's overall health in the wake of getting hammered in the pocket by Michigan defenders, he said, "Honestly, it's not feeling too bad. I got treatment right away (after the game), and I was in the treatment room this morning. I'm just going to continue to heal up a little bit."
Said Frost, "Both those guys I think have done a good job. They were under duress on Saturday, but Bunchy came in and did a good job. Adrian battled, and experiences like those are great for them to get, even though the outcome was very bad."
Martinez said he entered the game with a level of uncertainty about his knee because he hadn't tested it in live competition.
"Once I was out there, I felt great," he said.
Because he's in a leadership position, Martinez has to be mindful of the offense's level of confidence, particularly in the context of an 0-3 start that hardly anyone predicted. Dating to last season, Nebraska has lost nine of its last 10 games and seven in a row.
Martinez, though, said the offense remains confident.
"I think we know what we're capable of," he said. "I think upon watching film, we know we're 'this close' on certain plays to it being a touchdown, to it being a bigger play. We know we just need to hammer down those details. So I don't think the confidence is gone.
"I think that's part of my job, and part of some of the other guys' job, to make sure we don't lose that. To know that we can get this done. We're hitting the reset button. We still have plenty of season left to prove ourselves."