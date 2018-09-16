Only those actually there will know what kind of locker room Scott Frost walked into Saturday.
It almost certainly wasn't a good one. The Huskers, in the middle of a rebuild that was already off-schedule after a Game 1 cancellation and a punch to the gut against Colorado, had just fallen to 0-2 after losing 24-19 to Troy.
If there was one thing that was made known, though, it's that no one inside the program is pushing anything close to a panic button.
“If I change who I am and what I do, and our coaches change who they are and what they do because of results, then we’re not being honest in the first place," Frost said after meeting with his team. "We’re not being real in the first place. We might work even harder, redouble our efforts, keep trying to fix the things that are wrong, but nobody’s going to change.”
So how do the Huskers fix what ails them? While Frost said it's up to the coaches to stay consistent, his players put the onus on themselves to make the necessary changes.
Stanley Morgan Jr. delivered a passionate message in the locker room, his teammates said, imploring them to look hard in the mirror to figure out what needs to be done.
Morgan, a captain, chose not to speak to the media after the game. But his comments resonated with more than one Husker who brought them up after leaving the locker room.
"I’m going to come at my team, I know the rest of the leaders are too, and we're going to figure out what we need to do as leaders to motivate them and push them forward," senior offensive lineman Jerald Foster said. "If you don’t know that as a leader, then I don’t know exactly how you got into the position that you’re in. We’re definitely going to figure this out."
On the surface, at least, it appears belief hasn't wavered. That in itself is an improvement over 2017. But there is more work needed to break the pull that comes from the familiar feeling of coming up short. By the time Nebraska kicks off against Michigan this coming Saturday, it will be 330 days since the Huskers last knew the feeling that comes with winning.
Many current and former Huskers took to social media as Saturday afternoon turned into Saturday night to send some version of the same message: trust the process.
"Obviously what we’re doing in practice isn’t good enough to win on Saturdays yet. And we might have two really good days and maybe a not so great Wednesday or Thursday. You know, that can’t happen," senior linebacker Luke Gifford said. "You can’t do that and expect to win games on Saturday against anybody that you play. Especially Troy, who comes in here and, shoot they went to LSU and beat LSU last year. They’re a good football team. They do a lot of good things. You can’t have a bad day. That’s just not how it is in DI football."
Gifford sounded a lot like his coach, who preached moving on to the next challenge. That challenge this week is No. 19 Michigan, and the Wolverines' particularly stingy defensive unit.
"There’s no reverting back to 2017. We just have to make sure that everybody does a better job and that everybody practices habits that lead to championships," Frost said. "We have a lot to fix; the coaches have a lot to fix and the players have a lot to fix."
