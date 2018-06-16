Garrett Nelson didn't have to participate in Nebraska’s "big-man" camp Saturday in the sweltering heat at Memorial Stadium.
The Scottsbluff native and class of 2019 verbal commitment likely won't even play defensive line for NU when he gets to college, and his future coaching staff told him that he shouldn’t feel like he had to put shoulder pads and a helmet on and prove anything as the mercury pushed toward 100 degrees.
But that’s not how Nelson operates.
"(They said), 'We know what you’re about, we know who you are,'" Nelson said. "But I’m still wired that I don’t want to talk about how I’m a bad dude, I want to go show you how bad a dude I am. I wanted to go out there and compete and reassure them that I’m the guy they think I am.”
He was originally going to participate in the first Friday Night Lights camp and was hanging out with some of his future teammates, but relished the chance for Saturday’s session in pads. Now he’s coming back next week for FNL No. 2 — he’ll work as a linebacker that night — along with fellow class of 2019 recruits Ethan Piper (Norfolk Catholic), Garrett Snodgrass (York), Luke McCaffrey (Littleton, Colorado) and others. Recent running back pledge Ronald Thompkins II (Grayson, Georgia) said he’s trying to make it, too.
As for Nelson, he stood out on a day in which more than 150 participated in NU’s lineman camp.
“It was awesome,” Nelson said. “I got a lot of coaching from Coach (Mike) Dawson and Coach (Erik) Chinander. … Coach Chinander said they kind of wanted to make an example out of me and how I work."
Here are some other observations from the day, which also included a 16-team 7-on-7 tournament that ran concurrently on NU’s practice field and in the Hawks Championship Center:
It was a Memorial Stadium youth movement: Camps are often a good chance for coaches to see high school underclassmen and this was no exception. About a third of the campers were in the class of 2019, leaving more than 100 prospects from 2020, 2021 and 2022.
There’s no need to go too overboard with kids that still have two or three years of high school ball left, but a couple of 2021 kids jumped out. The first was Jaeden Roberts, who was perhaps the most dominant player in camp. A St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas) junior-to-be, Roberts checked in at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds. Once camp ended, he spent a few minutes talking with offensive line coach Greg Austin and other Husker personnel.
Roberts does not have offers listed on his 247Sports profile, but has garnered interest from Iowa, Kansas State and LSU.
Had a great time at NU Big Man Camp. Thanks to NU coaching staff. Good to see my FBU buddies, @jaeden27125535 and @matt816315 who killed it at camp. @JPRockMO @BVTouchdownclub @HuskerFBNation @PlayBookAthlete @TopSpeedLLC pic.twitter.com/AAix6sDipl— Grant Gaston (@GrantGaston68) June 16, 2018
Roberts’ older brother, 2020 outside linebacker prospect Matthew (6-3, 210), also participated.
Elkhorn South 2021 offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka is enormous at nearly 6-8 and 241 pounds, while 2021 prospect Luke McEndoo (6-0, 236, Stillwater, Oklahoma) performed well in 1-on-1s and worked alongside Nelson all morning. He got some praise from senior defensive tackle Mick Stoltenberg after a series of 1-on-1 wins.
Bullrush.... pic.twitter.com/7gkK93zN1M— Luke McEndoo (@LukeMcEndoo) June 16, 2018
Among 2019 prospects, Cal Frank (6-7, 285, Coronado, California) had a good day, as did Jared Penning (6-6, 335, Clear Lake, Iowa) and Tristan Roper (6-4, 280, Blue Springs, Missouri).
First year of 7-on-7 a success: While the big-man camp progressed on the turf at Memorial Stadium, the NU practice fields and indoor facility saw a 16-team 7-on-7 tournament unfold until after 2 p.m.
The Husker coaching staff ran similar events in Florida while at UCF and had as many as 32 teams participate there. While 7-on-7 is increasingly popular in states such as Florida, Texas and California, it’s not as prevalent in the Midwest. Led by tight ends coach Sean Beckton, though, the Husker staff thinks the event will grow in future years as more teams hear about the Lincoln tournament and get it on their schedules.
This year’s field was mostly Nebraska teams — Creighton Prep was second, Omaha Northwest third and Lincoln Southeast fourth — and a few from Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The winner: Liberty (Missouri) High.
A FNL scholarship offer came down Saturday: Micah Bowens clearly impressed the Husker coaching staff. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) High quarterback, who worked as a defensive back Friday night, earned a Saturday scholarship offer.
Grateful to receive my 4th offer from @coach_frost and @HuskerFBNation #GBR !! Big thanks to @DHill39 🌽☠️ pic.twitter.com/ZQFtiXXwwK— Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) June 16, 2018
Bowens, a 2020 prospect, checked in at 5-11 and 184 pounds, and was timed in 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Bowens also has offers from Arizona, Kansas and New Mexico.
Held back on the road: While nearly all of NU’s coaching staff and support people were around the facilities for a busy camp day, running backs coach Ryan Held hit the road for a junior college camp in Lawrence, Kansas.
Going across the border to see them Juco Boyz for a camp today!!! #JucoProducts— Ryan Held (@CoachRHeld) June 16, 2018