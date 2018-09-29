His career is very young, so it’s not likely the numbers will hold up as career bests, but freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez put some big ones in the file Saturday.
Martinez completed 25 of 42 attempts for 323 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.
He also picked up a few big maturity points in the eyes of head coach Scott Frost.
“I think Adrian grew up a bunch today,” Frost said. “I saw a guy today that looks like he kind of figured out he can win a game. Some of the throws he made, some of the decisions he made to take it down and run it.
“Now, he still made a few freshman mistakes, and in a couple cases we have to put him in a little better situation. But we knew those were going to happen.”
The biggest miscue was an interception that gave Purdue the ball back with 8:42 left in the game. That all but sealed the 42-28 victory for the Boilermakers.
“Obviously I’d like to have back the interception,” Martinez said. “I think that could’ve been a turning point there for us, we were obviously two possessions away for a little bit there.”
Before that, Martinez put together a strong third quarter that included two 21-yard touchdown passes to JD Spielman. He led a Husker rally. It just wasn’t enough.
“I felt more comfortable (today),” he said. “I think as we keep going, keep progressing, whatever Coach Frost thinks is going to work against a certain team, we’re going to do. (Against Purdue), I think I had a little bit more success throwing the ball than I had previous games.”
The first half started with a nifty 75-yard scoring drive, but then it got rocky and ended with Martinez going 3-for-14.
“I can’t necessarily point to one thing (wrong),” he said. “Obviously we started the game with some energy, came out and scored exactly how we wanted to, something that we had been lacking the previous games, we just didn’t get that train going. A couple silly mistakes, some other factors kind of held us back, and a lot of it’s on me, certain decisions I made that could’ve made a difference there for sure.”
All part of the growing-up process, Frost said.
“I was watching the Clemson game today,” he said, “and they’re probably the only other team in the country that I know of that has nothing but freshman quarterbacks on their roster.
“Heck, when we started the season, our starting quarterback is a true freshman, he didn’t play as a senior in high school. So inevitably there is going to be some growing pains. But that’s my guy and we’re going to ride with him, and this is my team and I’m going to ride with them.”
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the Purdue game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez happily high-fives Huskers fans as he and the team take part in the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Dressed for the elements, Cornhusker Marching Band members (from left) Hunter Foged, Eric Vander Woude and Tyler Butterfield enjoy pizza and water after leading the team in the Unity Walk before the game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Quarterback Adrian Martinez makes his way down the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Zak Alber, 12, waits for players to arrive at the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Shae Marburger, 9, of Malvern, Iowa, wraps up in a blanket to stay warm before the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
A Nebraska cheerleader is reflected into a trombone during the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska cheerleaders stand outside Memorial Stadium before the Unity Walk on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Head coach Scott Frost waits to proceed down the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle tackles Purdue wide receiver Jared Sparks at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1) leaps over Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) at the 1-yard line as Huskers linebacker Mohamed Barry looks on in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) fails to catch a pass as Purdue's Kenneth Major (2) and Navon Mosley (right) defend on a first-quarter play Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll runs past Purdue defenders at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is brought down by Purdue's Jack Sullivan at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost argues a call with an official after a pass play in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan reacts to a call against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins catches a 12-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost yells at a sideline official during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has words with a sideline official during the third quarter as defensive coordinator Erik Chinander looks on at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins displays the ball after scoring on a 12-yard pass reception against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets hit by Purdue's Jacob Thieneman as he releases the ball in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) leaps over Nebraska safety Deontai Williams during a 51-yard reception in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Rondale Moore (4) gains a first down against Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue quarterback David Blough looks for open players during the second half against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Freedom Akinmoladun (right) and Luke Gifford question a penalty called during the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan is unable to catch a pass under cover from Purdue's Kenneth Major during the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Markell Jones scores a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass that would be intercepted during the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo (left) and Cameron Pieper question a call by referees late in the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
A Husker fan throws his arms up in frustration at penalties called on the field during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Rondale Moore races past Nebraska's Deontai Williams during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Rondale Moore carries the ball against Nebraska during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Devine Ozigbo runs the ball during the second half against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo scores on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's Brycen Hopkins can't make the catch Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) runs the ball against Purdue during the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's JD Spielman is hoisted in the air by his teammates after he scored one of his two third-quarter touchdowns against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is taken to the ground by Purdue's Markus Bailey (left) and Derrick Barnes during the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's JD Spielman (10) catches a touchdown pass against the coverage of Purdue's Jacob Thieneman during the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo runs against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Ozigbo scored two touchdowns and ran for 170 yards in the Huskers' 42-28 loss.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1) scores on a 6-yard run in the third quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Knox also scored the two-point conversion after this play.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during the third quarter against Purdue on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets pressured by Purdue's Kai Higgins in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska safety Tre Neal (14) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's Brycen Hopkins, but the play was negated because the Huskers called a timeout before the play started in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska cornerback Eric Lee (6) tackles Purdue wide receiver Isaac Zico at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Cornhusker Marching Band member Cameron Stussie (left) gets a selfie with actor Bill Murray on the sidelines before Saturday's game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's D. J. Knox (1) gets tackled by Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (7), Khalil Davis (94), Dedrick Young II (5) and Deontai Williams (41) in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (41) and Ben Stille (95) tackle Purdue quarterback David Blough at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) runs into the end zone for a touchdown at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Red balloons are released after a Nebraska touchdown at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo dives for the pylon to score a touchdown against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue's D.J. Knox comes down just shy of the end zone at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins leaps over Nebraska safety Deontai Williams at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco instructs his players as they warm up before playing Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska coach Scott Frost jogs off the field after losing to Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) stiff-arms Purdue's Antonio Blackmon as he's run out of bounds at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner (right) is brought down by Purdue's Simeon Smiley at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan is tackled by Purdue's Kenneth Major (2) and Navon Mosley (27) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Purdue quarterback David Blough falls to the ground at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Nebraska was called for roughing the passer on the play.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska's Dedrick Young (left) tackles Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to run past Purdue safety Navon Mosley (27) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry (7) celebrates a tackle against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Running back Devine Ozigbo (22) leaps over Purdue safety Jacob Thieneman at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Head coach Scott Frost smiles at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen slides across the turf at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska head coach expresses his frustrations at an official at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
A pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan is broken up at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (right) tackles Purdue wide receiver Jared Sparks at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Subscribe to Breaking News