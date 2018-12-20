Try 1 month for 99¢
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17

Nebraska commit Dedrick Mills, a junior college running back at Garden City Community College in Kansas, takes in the pregame festivities at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Scott Frost and Nebraska have 23 signees so far in the December signing period but are hoping to add a couple more.

“Hopefully we’re not done today,” Frost said about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. “I don’t know how much more we’ll be able to announce, hopefully there’s a couple more signatures that will be announced eventually.”

[ WATCH: Scott Frost's National Signing Day news conference ]

The Huskers did not ultimately announce any more signings on the day, but the period is open until Friday and NU could receive paperwork anytime in that window.

The only known verbal commit who did not sign Wednesday is junior college running back Dedrick Mills of Garden City (Kan.) Community College. There was also thinking that perhaps NU would make official a graduate transfer – Oklahoma State defensive tackle Darrion Dainels perhaps – before the period is over.

Either of those or perhaps somebody else could be officially part of the program by the weekend.

[ Meet the players already signed to play for the Huskers in 2019 ]

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments