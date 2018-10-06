Photos: The scene at Camp Randall on a Big Ten-weather kind of night Oct 6, 2018 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The Huskers hit the road for a Big Ten clash against Wisconsin. Journal Star photos Camp Randall Stadium Madison: Soak it in. Lincoln Journal Star Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 10/6 Nebraska fan Todd Simonsen (right) of York celebrates after getting Bucky Badger to wear his Huskers cap before Nebraska's game at Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison, Wis. Bucky shows his displeasure with a thumbs down. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 10/6 Cornhusker Marching Band members react after seeing themselves appear on the jumbo screen before their appearance on the field before Nebraska takes on Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., on Saturday. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 10/6 Several Nebraska players go shirtless as they workout before their game against Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison, Wis. MIKE THEILER, Journal Star Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 10/6 Members of the Cornhusker Marching Band dance with the music inside an empty Camp Randall Stadium two hours before Nebraska took on Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison, Wis. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 10/6 Scott Frost arrives at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday before the start of Nebraska's game against Wisconsin. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star Tags Camp Randall Stadium Nebraska Football College Football Nebraska Vs. Wisconsin Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments Most Popular Ziemba sentenced to 645 days in county jail County attorney and county chairman butt heads at Monday meeting Big Apple Bagels gets new life in Columbus Court sentences for Sept. 29 Columbus native opens downtown lounge promotion Activate your full access today! We’re writing to thank you for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access program. APpromotionspotlight Vote to select the winners in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.