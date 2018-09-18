Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Nebraska safety Aaron Williams (24) celebrates a tackle against Troy on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star

Aaron Williams is the newest Blackshirt, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday.

Williams was the only addition to the initial group of Blackshirts handed out after the Colorado game - defensive linemen Mick Stoltenberg and Freedom Akinmoladun, linebackers Luke Gifford, Tyrin Ferguson, Mohamed Barry and Dedrick Young, and defensive back Dicaprio Bootle.

"He's done a good job ever since he's been back from his injury practice-wise," Chinander said. "He's played pretty well the last few weeks. We thought that he kind of took over that spot and he's given us some leadership."

Chinander and linebackers coach Barrett Ruud also addressed the challenge of preparing for Michigan's pro-style attack.

It's a challenge, Ruud said, because the Huskers practice against a spread offense every day and Michigan is one of the few teams NU will face this season that runs a pro-style attack.

Ruud said the Huskers need to be prepared for more power runs, more two-tight end sets, more play action and more bootlegs.

* Special teams coach Jovan Dewitt said the Huskers missed six tackles on Troy's 58-yard punt return for a touchdown, and that a few players were "loafing" at the end of the play.

"That's a mentality that's got to get changed," Dewitt said.

* Running back Devine Ozigbo said freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez looked good while participating in his second straight practice.

Reach the writer at (402) 473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.​

