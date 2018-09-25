It started as a question about Mohamed Barry's value to Nebraska's defense with his consistently passionate play.
It morphed into a continuation of what Nebraska's coaches say they're looking for when recruiting players to dig Nebraska football out of the hole in which it currently resides.
"We need 11 guys that love football out there. We need 22 guys that love football. Eventually we need 105 guys that just love to play football, period," defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. "Whether it's out in the rain on a Tuesday, or whether it's in the Big House or whether it's in Memorial Stadium, doesn't matter. They love football — practice, games, whatever. And I think that's what (Barry) does."
While length and speed are critical attributes in the players Nebraska recruits, Chinander said, if it's close between two guys, he'll take the one "that loves football and is a good person."
"We don't need any more guys that are walking the line all the time and we've got to hold their hand," Chinander said. "We don't need guys that maybe love football. ... I don't want those guys anymore. I want guys that love football. Their life revolves around football.
"They've got to do academics, they've got to be good in the community, but I want guys that love football, period."
More NT reps for Carlos Davis: Senior Mick Stoltenberg was seen Tuesday at Hawks Championship Center on crutches, his left legged wrapped. How long he’s out is not known; Scott Frost has a tight-lipped policy on injury reports.
Stoltenberg was injured during the first half of Saturday’s game at Michigan, so junior Carlos Davis slid over from D-end and took on the majority of the reps at nose tackle.
NU defensive line coach Mike Dawson said Davis will be getting many of those reps.
“We’re going to continue to grow some of the other guys at nose also, but Carlos has been getting a decent amount of reps there, and he’ll get a lot more now obviously with Mick being gone,” Dawson said.
Davis’ explosiveness and athleticism makes the 6-foot-2, 325-pounder a nice fit in the middle, Dawson added.
Redshirt freshman Damion Daniels and senior Peyton Newell also saw snaps at nose tackle Saturday.
“We’ve got to continue to solidify that spot a little bit,” Dawson said.
Sizing up Purdue: Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher was asked if Purdue’s offense is similar in style to Colorado’s.
“It doesn’t remind me of Colorado. I think Colorado is Colorado,” the coach said. “This team (Purdue) is very good at what they do. They have a very good quarterback. I think it’s probably the best quarterback we’ve seen as far as being accurate with the football and throwing deep balls. So we have to do a good job of containing those guys and playing with our feet and eyes.”
Chinander was also complimentary of Blough.
"The first ball (throw) that I look to see if a guy can make, if he's a real guy, is can he throw that 20-yard out to the field from the opposite hash," Chinander explained. "And (Blough) can throw that thing on the money. ... I think he can throw as good as anybody in our league."
Directional difficulty: Nebraska junior punter Caleb Lightbourn has averaged 43.4 yards on 17 punts this year, the highest average of his career.
But he’s not exactly doing cartwheels over his performance.
“Directionally I haven’t been up to par,” he said, adding, “I’m just trying to get it outside the numbers every single time, on every single rep, with as much hang time as I can. That’s the best way to help the team and that’s the best way to reduce returns.”
Lightbourn punted down the middle of the field in the third quarter Saturday against Michigan, allowing Donovan Peoples-Jones to find enough room for a 60-yard touchdown return, the second such return Nebraska’s allowed in two weeks.
Washington at practice: Maurice Washington was at practice Tuesday but not in pads when he walked past reporters with a football staffer. The freshman running back did not participate Monday.
Fillmore Central's Moses walking on: The Huskers picked up an in-state walk-on verbal commitment on Tuesday when Fillmore Central lineman Riley Moses pledged to NU.
The senior announced his decsion on Twitter and is the second known walk-on of the 2019 class, joining Lincoln Southeast punter/kicker Grant Detlefsen.
What an opportunity 🔴⚪️🌽 #GBR #HOMEGROWN pic.twitter.com/OLq58J9IeP— Riley Moses (@littlemoses70) September 25, 2018
Moses had scholarship offers from several Division II schools including Nebraska-Kearney.