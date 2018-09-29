Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29

Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo dives for the pylon to score a touchdown against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star

Nebraska football writer Parker Gabriel offers his extra points from Nebraska's 42-28 home loss to Purdue.

Turning point: Nebraska trailed 10-7 but had pushed across midfield on an effective drive late in the first quarter when Jerald Foster was flagged for a personal foul. The way he explained it, he just re-engaged a defender when the defender tried to get up.

At that moment, Adrian Martinez was 6-of-7 passing for 69 yards and the Huskers had rushed for 80 first-quarter yards. That penalty, NU’s first of far too many on the afternoon, led to second-and-20 and the drive stalled. It’s not so much Foster’s penalty in and of itself, and really, this was death by 1,000 self-inflicted cuts rather than one watershed moment, but it was the first sign of trouble on a bad afternoon.

It was over when: The Huskers had two chances to narrow a two-score margin midway through the fourth quarter but drives ended in a Martinez interception and a turnover on downs. The pick with 8:50 to go didn’t actually fully cripple NU’s chances, because the defense forced a second straight three-and-out in just 1:01. The fourth-down failure came with 6:11 remaining, though, and the clock worked heavily against the Huskers from there.

Quotable: Senior outside linebacker Luke Gifford on battling through a winless September:

“It’s hard, man. I know the guys feel the same way. All you can do is try to get to a new level. I, myself, have not played up to the standard that I hold myself to the past couple of games, that’s for sure. I need to have more of an impact. As a captain and as a leader and a guy that these guys look up to, I have to find a way to impact the game more than that. I’m going to be doing that this week in practice.”

Game ball: Purdue senior quarterback David Blough. This guy has almost lost (or actually lost) his grip on the Boilermakers’ starting job multiple times since Jeff Brohm took over and yet he’s on fire right now. A week after ripping up Boston College, he completed 25 of 42 passes against the Huskers for 328 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 38 yards and another score, played turnover-free ball and kept Purdue on the move all afternoon.

Game ball: Devine Ozigbo. Another testament to sticking with it. Ozigbo was the back who many thought didn’t fit in Frost's system. But there he was Saturday, turning in the best game of his career. He looked powerful but also quick, and showed, if not breakaway speed, good wheels on a long run up the sideline. Ozigbo finished with a career-best 170 yards and two scores on 17 carries.

Notable performance: Junior corner Eric Lee had barely seen the field this season and might not have, had Lamar Jackson not been benched and freshman Cam Taylor been unavailable. But he held up OK in more than 30 minutes of duty, finishing with five tackles. The Huskers certainly could use the depth on the outside.

Deep connection: You can’t draw it up any better than the throw Martinez made to JD Spielman in the back corner of the end zone for the second of their two scoring connections. In an abysmal start to the season, Martinez is doing things that make you wonder just how high his ceiling is.

[ WATCH: Frosts's postgame news conference ]

Numbers for the road

5: Sacks by the Blackshirts in the past three games, including just one Saturday. Nebraska had seven against Colorado, but the well’s dried up the past three weeks.

11:27: Time of possession for Purdue in the second quarter. That landslide almost certainly played a role in the Boilermakers’ three straight touchdown drives in the second half. Overall, Purdue had the ball for 36:16, compared with 23:44 for Nebraska.

1,147: Combined offensive yards for Nebraska in losses to Colorado and Purdue. All that production has yielded 57 points. That’s 20.1 yards per point in the games when the offense was rolling. Last year, UCF averaged 11 yards per point for the entire season. NU must turn yards into points more efficiently.

11: Rushing touchdowns allowed by Nebraska through four games, including four Saturday.

392: Minimum number of days between Memorial Stadium wins for Nebraska, which hasn’t won at home since Sept. 23, 2017, and plays the next two weeks on the road.

Minus 9: Nebraska’s differential in average starting field position against the Boilermakers (own 22 to own 31). The Huskers have not won that battle in a game yet this season.

[ PHOTOS: Saturday's scene at Memorial Stadium ]

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments