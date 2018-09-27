Meet the players who plan to don Husker red in the coming years.
High school
My school: Norfolk Catholic.
This week: Class C-2 top-ranked Norfolk Catholic takes a 4-1 record into Friday’s game against Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic won the Class C-1 state championship last season.
Positions: Offensive guard and tackle; defensive tackle and end.
Rankings: Rivals.com ranks Piper as a three-star prospect. He’s the fifth-ranked player in the state in the 2019 class.
Career highlight play: “Probably last year against Aquinas (in the state quarterfinals); we just scored a touchdown to go up by four points and coach put me on the kickoff team and I got the tackle and gave our team a big energy boost to finish out the game. That was the only time they put me on kickoff. They wanted a short return so they put me at the position right next to the kicker. It was pretty fun. Nobody really wanted to block me because when they got 275 pounds of guy running pretty fast at you, I don’t think anybody wants to block that.”
Other sports: Basketball and track.
The college life
Projected position at NU: “I think once they figure out all the recruits they’re getting, they’ll decide. I know coach (Scott) Frost wants me to play offensive guard or center, but (defensive coordinator) Erik Chinander wants me to play defensive line. They’re waiting on how the recruiting class goes.”
Date committed: March 5.
The moment I knew I wanted to be a Husker … : “Once I knew the new coaching staff was coming in, I think what really sold me was just watching Coach Frost coach his guys at UCF, and the relationships they had. You could tell they were like a family down there and that’s the best thing about football is that family atmosphere. I knew if (Frost) came to Nebraska, I’d want to go there.”
If I wrote my recruiting profile
Height: 6-foot-4.
Weight: 295 pounds.
Mel Kiper would say: “Hard-hitting. Hard worker. Goes hard every play. Just loves the game.”
Quick hits
On his favorite position to play: “Probably defensive end or tackle. I like defense a little bit more than offense. But offensive guard is pretty fun, too, because you get to pull, and hit some guys.”
On what he’s most excited about for college football: “I’m most excited about just playing football year round. Every time football season comes around, I just love it. It’s going to be great just to focus on football.”
— Brent C. Wagner