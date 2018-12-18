When Scott Frost and his staff first took over at Nebraska more than one year ago, the group immediately set out trying to put together a 2018 recruiting class in just about a two-month time frame.
In the first weeks, only a few 2019 recruits received offers. Those guys included some, like Rahmir Johnson, who wound up committed to the Huskers, and others who have since committed to other schools.
One of the earliest targets for this class: defensive end Ty Robinson.
The Huskers offered him in January and he made the first of several unofficial visits to Lincoln weeks later.
Since then, he’s been a top-of-the-list, priority-type recruit for Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, defensive line coach Mike Dawson and the whole staff.
Robinson, at long last, will make his decision public at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, the first day that 2019 recruits can sign a National Letter of Intent. The Huskers are considered by many as the favorite, but a trio of heavy hitters in Alabama, Oregon and USC round out his group of finalists.
“I think from the moment that Coach Frost arrived in Lincoln, the Huskers have made him feel like a priority,” said 247Sports analyst Blair Angulo, who covers Arizona and other parts of the West for the recruiting service. “That’s been a big thing. Relationships are a huge deal for (Robinson), and then all the looks that he’s gotten at the program up close. … Those things combined have made Nebraska the team to beat here for the last month or so.
“Some guys want playing time. Some guys want the craziest fan base. For Robinson, it’s all about relationships.”
Robinson is ranked by 247Sports as No. 180 overall player in the country for 2019, while Rivals has him ranked No. 146.
While the Huskers have been in the picture the whole way, the competition got stiff over the summer. Instead of wrapping up his recruitment early, Robinson decided to take his time.
As he put together a dominating senior campaign for Higley High, Robinson visited USC officially in October, then Oregon, then the Huskers for Senior Day against Michigan State and Alabama for the Iron Bowl in back-to-back weeks.
“It’s all well-deserved and it’s all well worth it,” Higley coach Eddy Zubey said. “He’s one of those types of kids that could go to the Alabamas, the Nebraskas, and go in there and play at an early age. …
“Super-athletic, he’s powerful, he’s quick. He’s just a beast. He commands a double-team. It’s super-obvious on film. We move Ty around and the quarterback will point Ty out and move the running back to the other side. They run away from him. They don’t run at him.”
Angulo’s seen Robinson in game action and at recruiting showcases, and holds a similarly strong opinion.
“When I first saw him, it was on tape and we listed him as an athlete because he was playing tight end, playing an edge-rusher role,” Angulo said. “He grew so much and gained so much mass. I think he put on about 30 pounds this year alone and he’s maintained that flexibility. When you see him in person, this guy is moving at a different pace than other guys his size and you don’t really see other guys his size at his level, especially in Arizona. He’s been dealing with double-teams and triple-teams at the high school level, so sometimes you can’t take much away from that because he’s not going to just be able to do whatever he wants.
"But when he gets out into some of these different showcases and events, that’s when it really starts to flash and you notice how special of an athlete he is.”
Robinson has family connections in Nebraska — his mom is originally from O’Neill and his late father played basketball at Chadron State — that helped put the Huskers in the conversation early on.
Connections elsewhere have come and gone. USC, for instance, was considered to be a real possibility before defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze was fired after the season. Head coach Clay Helton and the Trojans have kept recruiting Robinson hard, but Zubey said it would be understandable if the change had at least some effect on Robinson’s thinking.
In the final days of the contact period, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban came through Higley to see Robinson. So did several USC coaches and several from the Ducks’ staff. Then Frost showed up with all 10 of his assistants on Thursday, a show of force before signing day.
At 12:45 p.m., Robinson will tell everyone where he’s headed next. Lincoln, of course, would make Husker coaches and fans very happy.
Other announcement times
Three other Husker targets are making college decisions on Wednesday. Here’s the rundown:
10 a.m.: Four-star outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall (Lakeland, Florida) will choose between NU, Miami and Florida on ESPN2 somewhere between 10 and 11 a.m.
10:30 a.m.: Three-star defensive lineman Brant Banks (Houston) will choose between the Huskers and Baylor at his school, Westbury Christian.
11 a.m.: Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche (Greenville, South Carolina) will announce his choice between Nebraska and Clemson at Greenville High.
RB | Rahmir Johnson
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
School: Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)
Date committed: May 5
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky.
Lead recruiters: Mike Dawson, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Johnson was among the very first scholarship offers of the Frost era, committed relatively early in the process and has stuck by his pledge. He shared duty much of his career at powerhouse Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, but the Brooklyn, New York, native flourished in a primary role as a senior, rushing for 1,334 yards (6.3 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Given NU’s backfield youth, Johnson will have every opportunity to get on the field early.
Future Husker with Rahmir Johnson: Four-star recruit plays for one of the best high school teams in the country
ATH | Wandale Robinson
The basics
Position: ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
Hometown: Frankfort, Kentucky
School: Western Hills
Date Committed: Dec. 5
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Kentucky, Ohio State, Alabama, Purdue.
Lead recruiters: Ryan Held, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Among the biggest recruiting victories of the class, Robinson didn’t come easily. He looked like a sure Nebraska bet, then changed his mind last minute and committed to Kentucky on Nov. 1. But the Huskers kept at it, sent Ryan Held and Troy Walters to visit him during the postseason contract period and he flipped to Nebraska on Dec. 5. He’s a dynamic offensive threat – Robinson had nearly 2,700 offensive yards and 41 offensive touchdowns as a senior and more than 10,000 yards and 118 scores for his career – and looks to be a perfect fit as a do-it-all player in Scott Frost’s offense. He is an early enrollee.
TE | Chris Hickman
The basics
Position: TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200
Hometown: Omaha
School: Omaha Burke
Date Committed: Sept. 15
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: LSU, Texas, Oregon.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Hickman gave the Huskers a clean sweep of five in-state players with offers when he committed in September. A two-way standout at Burke, Hickman will begin his career as a tight end at NU. At 6-foot-5, Hickman must put on significant weight to play in the Big Ten, but he projects as a down-the-field weapon in Frost’s offense. He had 421 receiving yards and four touchdowns plus 39 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks as a senior for the state-champion Bulldogs. Hickman is an early enrollee.
OLB | Garrett Nelson
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Hometown: Scottsbluff.
School: Scottsbluff
Date Committed: June 24, 2017
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: South Dakota, South Dakota State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
The longest-tenured member of the Huskers’ 2019 class, Nelson committed to Mike Riley’s program well before the 2017 season began. He played defensive end at Scottsbluff, but is an outside linebacker in Erik Chinander’s 3-4 scheme. He plays with abandon and is one of the binding forces of this class. Nelson is an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Garrett Nelson: On giving up a chance for a wrestling title for a few more months as a Husker
RB | Ronald Thompkins
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
School: Grayson
Date Committed: June 15
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Penn State, others.
Lead recruiters: Sean Beckton, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Thompkins is one of the most physically gifted players in the class, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He was set to be a staple for powerhouse Grayson High, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the Rams’ first game. He’s now had reconstructive surgery on both knees. Thompkins at one point was committed to Florida State and had interest from virtually every blue blood program in the country during his high school career. Now, can he get (and stay) healthy?
WR | Darien Chase
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175
Hometown: Vancouver, Washington
School: Union
Date Committed: Oct. 25
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Washington, Oregon, Utah, Boise State.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Chase’s recruitment picked up steam fast when he officially visited for NU’s Oct. 20 win over Minnesota and then verbally committed the next week. Chase is considered perhaps the top overall 2019 prospect in the Pacific Northwest and offensive coordinator Troy Walters identified him as a priority target. The 6-foot-1 receiver had 1,004 yards as a senior to go along with 13 touchdowns.
DL | Mosai Newsom
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Waverly, Iowa
School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Date Committed: July 23
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Northwestern, Iowa State.
Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Newsom grew up right down the road from Iowa, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander – himself an Iowa native, convinced the defensive end to come to Nebraska. Newsom visited frequently this spring and committed just before his senior season. He is perhaps a bit of a tweener — not prototypical length and mass for a defensive end but not a stand-up linebacker in a 3-4 — but Nebraska likes his upside.
ILB | Garrett Snodgrass
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220
Hometown: York
School: York
Date Committed: Nov. 24, 2017
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: South Dakota, South Dakota State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
York’s do-it-all standout committed to NU one day before Riley was fired but never wavered. Snodgrass played multiple positions including quarterback in high school but will start his Husker career at linebacker. The Dukes have a local pipeline of sorts building. Simon Otte will be a redshirt freshman walk-on outside linebacker and Noah Stafursky is walking on as an offensive lineman.
Future Husker with Garrett Snodgrass: On playing through pain in the playoffs, and his all-time favorite Husker
OL | Michael Lynn
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 300
Hometown: Englewood, Colorado
School: Cherry Creek
Date Committed: Aug. 5
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Lynn is another long tackle prospect that the Huskers are excited about developing. His Cherry Creek team lost to Luke McCaffrey’s Valor Christian in the state title game, but the two are close friends. Lynn has been an active peer recruiter and should help the Huskers get back in Colorado looking for more talent in 2020.
Future Husker with Michael Lynn: On pancake blocks and Big Ten football
OL | Matthew Anderson
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250
Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana
School: Leesville
Date Committed: June 22
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Louisiana, Louisiana Tech.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin.
The Skinny
The Huskers found this under-the-radar tackle prospect in rural Louisiana, but love his frame and athleticism. Anderson dealt with a knee injury throughout his senior year. He hit it off immediately with the staff and has been a consistent peer recruiter since committing in June. He might be a project, but NU thinks the potential is there for Anderson to become a big, powerful Big Ten tackle.
Future Husker with Matthew Anderson: On the referral that got him on the Huskers' radar, and chess
DB | Quinton Newsome
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
School: North Gwinnett
Date Committed: Aug. 6
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Cal, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Newsome was the first defensive back prospect to commit to NU when he pulled the trigger in early August. He’s got the size and versatility that Travis Fisher covets and he comes from a talent-rich area in Georgia. The Huskers think Newsome could play corner or safety but he’ll likely start at corner.
QB | Luke McCaffrey
The basics
Position: QB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
School: Valor Christian
Date Committed: June 4
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Michigan, Colorado, Duke.
Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco.
The Skinny
McCaffrey visited for a junior day in April, hit it off with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and committed in June. He’s got the bloodlines and he’s got athleticism. He wasn’t a full-time quarterback until this fall, but the Huskers think he can stick under center. McCaffrey completed 55.3 percent as a senior for state-champion Valor Christian, finishing with 2,202 yards, a 21-4 TD-INT ratio plus 526 rushing yards and eight more scores. McCaffrey is an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Luke McCaffrey: On Coach Verduzco, and having his former NFL player dad as his head coach
WR | Jamie Nance
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Hometown: Blanchard, Oklahoma
School: Blanchard
Date Committed: June 29
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Minnesota, TCU, Baylor.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Nance’s stock took off during his senior year despite an early injury. He finished with 36 catches for 523 yards and nine scores, added 234 more (7.8 per carry) on the ground and returned two punts and two kickoffs for scores. He has the type of game-breaking speed NU covets. The Huskers weren’t afraid to jump on Nance and take his commitment before he was a highly regarded recruit and it paid off. Nance is expected to be an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Jamie Nance: On not wavering on his decision during Huskers' 0-5 start
RB | Dedrick Mills
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 225
Hometown: Waycross, Georgia
School: Garden City (Kan.) Community College
Date Committed: Sept. 4
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arkansas State.
Lead recruiter: Jovan Dewitt, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Mills was a freshman All-American at Georgia Tech in 2016 before being dismissed from the program. He broke his collar bone and missed most of 2017, re-emerged as one of the most productive running backs in junior college ball this fall. Mills rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games at Garden City (Kan.) Community College this fall. Mills is an early enrollee.
ILB | Jackson Hannah
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
School: Montgomery Bell Academy
Date Committed: June 6
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arkansas, Cal, Duke.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Hannah said he and his dad visited dozens and dozens of schools and he just happened to fall in love with NU. The Huskers like his length and speed and he makes a dynamic inside pair with Nick Henrich for Barrett Ruud to work with. Hannah was a multi-year starter at Montgomery Bell Academy and continued to pick up significant interest from SEC territory after he pledged to the Huskers.
Future Husker with Jackson Hannah: On how an extensive college tour led the four-star linebacker to Nebraska
DB | Javin Wright
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
School: Hamilton
Date Committed: Oct. 31
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: UCLA, Arizona State.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Wright is the son of former Husker Toby Wright and a good prospect in his own right, too. At 6-3, he’s a rangy, versatile defensive back prospect that could potentially even play outside linebacker if he continues to grow. Wright represents another big body for Travis Fisher to work with as the Huskers try to stockpile young secondary talent.
OL | Bryce Benhart
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-9
Weight: 305
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
School: Lakeville North
Date Committed: Oct. 28
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Benhart kept his recruitment under wraps for its entirety, but this was a massive recruiting win for the Huskers. The enormous tackle is a good athlete — he’s among the best heavyweight wrestlers in Minnesota — and a powerful football player. Can he compete for early playing time? Time will tell, but his coach at Lakeville North said Benhart might be the best offensive lineman in that school’s history.
ILB | Nick Henrich
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210
Hometown: Omaha
School: Omaha Burke
Date Committed: July 21
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Iowa State, others.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Henrich represents one of the biggest recruiting wins to date for Scott Frost and company. The highly regarded in-state linebacker could have gone just about anywhere he wanted, but Frost and Barrett Ruud convinced him to stay and play for the Huskers. Henrich missed four-plus games with a knee injury, but still won Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska. In 21 total games as a junior and senior, Henrich compiled 215 tackles (10.2 per game), 51 for loss and 15 sacks. He’s considered by most to be the best college prospect in the state. Henrich is an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Nick Henrich: On what it was like when Scott Frost showed up at his school, and his most interesting college offer
OL/DL | Ethan Piper
The basics
Position: OL/DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 275
Hometown: Norfolk
School: Norfolk Catholic
Date Committed: March 5.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Ohio.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Piper was a two-way standout at Norfolk Catholic and is the type of explosive athlete the Huskers covet. He dominated his level of competition and has the type of twitch and power that make him a prime candidate to thrive under the guidance of strength coach Zach Duval. Piper doesn’t get the same publicity as some other in-state commits, but he’s got a chance to be the best of the bunch.
Future Husker with Ethan Piper: Norfolk Catholic senior talks about his big moment on special teams, and what position he'll play
OL | Desmond Bland
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 300
Hometown: Flossmoor, Ill.
School: Arizona Western C.C.
Date Committed: June 1.
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Florida State.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Bland has the look of a ready-made Big Ten interior lineman, but the Huskers will have to wait to find out for sure. The Arizona Western product will not graduate until May and, as such, cannot enroll here until the summer. He is not signing in December because he can’t enroll early. Will the Huskers still have room for him in February?
DB | Myles Farmer
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180
Hometown: Atlanta
School: Westlake
Date Committed: Nov. 18
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Florida Atlantic.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Farmer visited for the Michigan State game and was so sold that he committed as soon as he landed back in Atlanta with his family. He’s a long, rangy defensive back — do you sense a trend? — and could play any number of positions for the Huskers down the road. Farmer is one of several Georgia players in NU’s class.
OLB | Jamin Graham
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Hometown: Attalla, Alabama
School: Etowah
Date Committed: Dec. 2
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Ole Miss, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Graham was offered early by the Huskers but didn’t broadcast much about his recruitment. Frost made a point of going to see him in Alabama during the first week of the contact period, though. That led to an official visit, which turned into a quick verbal commitment. Graham has a 7-foot wingspan, just the kind of frame Jovan Dewitt and the Huskers covet on defense.