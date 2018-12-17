Nebraska's hunt for help at outside linebacker will march on.
Butler (Kan.) Community College prospect Amare Barno announced Monday morning that he's committing to Virginia Tech. Barno visited Nebraska earlier this month.
I would like to announce that I am committed to Virginia Tech #committed pic.twitter.com/CAGD3Lyffv— Amaré D. Barno (@Ayye_Barno) December 17, 2018
Barno had a productive sophomore season for Butler. In his first season playing full time, the 6-foot-6, 220-pounder picked racked up 66 tackles (13 for loss) and 4.5 sacks and garnered Power Five interest along the way.
A Blythewood, South Carolina native, Barno will play his remaining college ball in the ACC instead of the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, the Huskers have other outside linebackers that they are still actively recruiting in the 2019 cycle. The prize is four-star Lloyd Summerall (Lakeland, Florida) who has Nebraska among his final three along with Miami and Florida, though it would be a major surprise if he left the state. The 6-6 pass-rusher is announcing his decision on ESPN2 between 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesday as part of the network’s National Signing Day coverage.
NU is also vying for a January official visit from three-star Brandon Mack (Montgomery, Alabama), who has been a Pitt verbal pledge but is taking his recruitment past the early signing date. The competition for the 6-4, 240-pounder will likely be fierce.
The Huskers currently have verbal pledges from Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff) and Jamin Graham (Attalla, Alabama), both of whom are slated to sign on Wednesday.