Higley High in Gilbert, Arizona, has been a center of college football recruiting activity in recent weeks.
Coach Eddy Zubey's quarterback is committed to Cal, so the Bears' coaches have been regulars. USC brought five coaches to see four-star defensive end Ty Robinson last week. Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban stopped in. Oregon's been there, too. Those three schools, along with Nebraska, constitute Robinson's finalists.
But Zubey and Robinson hadn't seen anything quite like what the Huskers brought Thursday when head coach Scott Frost showed up with all 10 of his assistants.
"It was pretty cool. There’s 11 guys there, so there’s a lot of different side conversations, but it was great," Zubey said.
The whole staff was at the school for more than an hour, then split up. A couple of coaches, Frost included, were headed to the 6-foot-6, 285-pound defensive end's house after school. Others, it seems, could have headed to see four-star defensive back Noa Pola-Gates, a standout just across town at Williams Field High and another priority target for NU. Then everybody on staff was reconvening at the Robinson household for dinner.
"That’s the first time they’ve ever done that," Zubey said. "(Frost) told me that nine’s the most he’s ever been to somebody’s house with."
The Huskers have made similar group visits to verbal commit Wandale Robinson in Kentucky and coveted outside linebacker Lloyd Sumerall in Florida earlier this week.
All 11 @HuskerFBNation coaches stopped by Higley today to show @TyRobinson2124 some love!! pic.twitter.com/4gW6DTx6X2— Higley Football (@HIGLEYFOOTBALL) December 13, 2018
But this is where NU wanted to launch its closing salvo before the contact period ends this weekend.
"For them it was like, ‘We want you to know that you’re our guy,’" Zubey said. "Tomorrow is the last day before it goes dead, so this is the last home visit for most people and they chose Ty. They want to be the last ones in the house, which is smart by them."
Frost wasn't allowed to be at any visit with Pola-Gates this time around because he visited the talented defensive back last week and head coaches can only see each prospect one time during the contact period, but you can bet that the other Husker coaches will check in on the 6-1, 185-pounder before they head back to Nebraska, whether that's Thursday or Friday.
Pola-Gates is also considering USC, Arizona State and Alabama.
Robinson is set to announce his decision at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Higley High and Pola-Gates reportedly will sign a National Letter of Intent but plans to keep his decision secret until the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Jan. 19.
Competition for OL target Fritzsche: Nebraska's lone expected official visitor this weekend is an offensive lineman from South Carolina who until recently was relatively under the radar.
That's not the case anymore.
Three-star Jimmy Fritzche, who played mostly tight end in high school but whom the Huskers like as an offensive lineman in the future, first got an offer from NU in October. He visited Connecticut and Syracuse recently and is slated to come to Nebraska this weekend.
In the meantime, though, the 6-7, 250-pounder announced he had received a scholarship offer from Clemson.
Extremely blessed and beyond excited to say I have received an offer from Clemson University!!!🐅🐾 #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @SorrellsJordan @train0187 @GHSFBRecruits @247Sports pic.twitter.com/16M3xj6VYl— Jimmy Fritzsche (@FritzscheJimmy) December 14, 2018
That would be the national powerhouse that's just an hour down the road.
So, suffice it to say Nebraska coaches have their hands full trying to reel in Fritzsche now.
Juco target updates: Nebraska has three junior college defenders who have visited campus that remain uncommitted: linebackers Amare Barno and Dru Mathis, and defensive back Tony Wallace.
Barno is visiting Virginia Tech this weekend and then is expected to make a decision shortly thereafter between the Huskers and Hokies as he is a January enrollee.
Virginia Tech OV this weekend 📍 pic.twitter.com/WZ9HCRzBQK— Amaré D. Barno (@Ayye_Barno) December 13, 2018
Wallace continues to get offers, adding Kansas to a list that already includes NU, Minnesota and TCU. Wallace is expected to be a May graduate, so his recruitment may continue into January.
Mathis has used all of his official visits -- to NU along with UNLV, Illinois, TCU and Baylor -- but also picked up offers last week from UCLA and Oregon. It's unclear whether the Huskers are still involved here.