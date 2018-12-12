Nebraska is still on the hunt for defensive linemen, but one prospect is no longer coming to visit Lincoln.
That's junior college defensive end Datona Jackson (College of the Desert) who planned to use a midweek official visit to NU but told the Journal Star on Wednesday evening that he cancelled it.
Jackson has recently taken official visits to USC and UCLA and also reportedly called off a weekend visit to Florida, so it appears he's done taking visits before National Signing Day.
The Huskers, of course, are squarely in the running for four-star defensive end Ty Robinson (Gilbert, Arizona) and are recruiting other 2019 prospects still as well.
Sunshine or no?: Nebraska spent Monday and part of Tuesday sending its full staff — or at least close — to see a couple of highly thought-of prospects.
First, coach Scott Frost and at least seven assistants visited verbal commit Wandale Robinson in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Then Tuesday, Lakeland (Florida) High tweeted that the entire staff was at the school, where four-star Lloyd Summerall is high on NU’s wish list.
From there, the staff is splitting up to cover ground. Jovan Dewitt made the rounds in Florida before heading to Georgia early Wednesday. Troy Walters is in New Jersey. Frost flew back to Lincoln — likely along with at least a couple of assistants — seemingly to host Jackson, though now that is no longer happening.
All of that movement — and particularly the time the staff spent in Florida — raises an interesting point that’s been covered here before.
If the Huskers don’t land Summerall — and it appears something of a long shot, as the recruiting services all think the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder eventually will end up at Florida or Miami despite NU’s strong push — it’s at least possible that they won’t land a single player from the Sunshine State in the 2019 cycle.
Things change fast in recruiting, of course, so it’s possible somebody pops up or NU lands a surprise commitment or something like that, but there’s no real, obvious candidate for 2019.
That’s not bad, good or otherwise, it’s just surprising considering the staff’s ties to the state, the two years it spent at Central Florida and the fact that they signed eight from the state in 2018 plus UCF transfers Noah Vedral and Tre Neal.
For 2019, though, Summerall and cornerback Taiwan Mullen are the only Florida players to officially visit Lincoln to date. Mullen subsequently verbally committed to Indiana. A few others, like receiver Zay Flowers and defensive back Josh Sanguinetti, were going to visit for the Michigan State weekend, but plans changed due to the early kickoff.
Instead of loading up from Florida, though, the Huskers have found players from a wide variety of places. Their 22 verbal pledges hail from 14 different states. Half of the class is from Nebraska (five), Georgia (four) and Colorado (two), and then one player each from 11 other states.
There's no reason for alarm bells. Nebraska will land players from Florida over the course of time, even if it doesn't this cycle. It would be quite something, though, if the Huskers finished with a top-20 2019 class without a single player from there, or from California, for that matter.
Looking forward: Nebraska has one commit on board for 2020 in quarterback Logan Smothers (Athens, Alabama) and will spend much of January recruiting for that class and beyond.
Recruiting rankings only mean so much, but a couple of familiar names show up prominently in Rivals' recently updated top 100 for 2020.
Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts is listed as the No. 44 overall player in the country and the No. 11 wideout, while offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas) checks in at No. 46 (No. 11 tackle).
Corcoran has been on campus several times in the past 12 months and Betts is certainly familiar with NU, too. There are several regional prospects on the latest list, most of whom the Huskers have already offered and are recruiting.