Happy holidays and happy Signing Day. Twenty-one players are known to be set to sign with Nebraska on Wednesday, and that number could grow before lunch.
We'll have you covered with all the latest updates as National Letters of Intent roll in, players make their decisions later in the morning and then Husker coach Scott Frost talks about the class late this afternoon.
The big board
Click here to check on NU's target board, which will update with every signing.
Signing Day Primer: Expectations, announcements, and what Husker fans should watch for
Updates:
Nebraska at 12:45 p.m. is up to 23 signees on the day.
The only player who hasn't signed yet with Nebraska that was thought to be in contention today is junior college running back Dedrick Mills out of Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
It's unclear at this point if Mills will be signing in the early period, though he has through Friday to do so if his status is still being finalized.
NU's general policy is to make sure that any juco player who's going to sign in December is certain to graduate and make it to campus for spring semester.
Confirmed signees:
Huskers add Signing Day trio: Nebraska added a trio of Signing Day commits shortly by 12:45 p.m. including four-star defensive end Ty Robinson (Gilbert, Arizona), Houston defensive lineman Brant Banks and offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche (Greenville, South Carolina).
Banks, listed at 6-foot-8 and 285 pounds, was on campus twice during the regular season and has been a longtime target for Erik Chinander, Mike Dawson and company.
"It wasn't the flashy locker rooms or the cool weight rooms," Banks told the local ABC affiliate in Houston after announcing his decision. "It was the people there."
Fritzsche picked the Huskers at a signing ceremony at his high school. He took his official visit to Lincoln last weekend, but the Huskers had to hold off a late push from Clemson.
Nebraska has 23 signees today with those additions, and still could one from long-time commit Dedrick Mills (Garden City Community College).
Robinson makes it official: Husker fans and coaches have known for a couple of weeks, but now it's official. Wandale Robinson is signed, sealed and delivered for Nebraska.
The dynamic all-purpose back signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
In a video produced by NU, offensive coordinator Troy Walters said of Robinson, "He plays with passion, excitement. Every time you're around him, he's got a smile on his face."
"He'll be here in January. We look forward to getting him in here, working with (strength coach Zach) Duval, learning the offense so that he has a chance to make explosive plays next season."
Robinson will also be in the mix for return duties.
"He has to. He has to come in and have the opportunity to return punts and kicks and he wants to. He's a young man that loves football and loves to be on the field."
McCaffrey going to be, 'a damn good one': Mario Verduzco's heard the speculation that Luke McCafffrey could play another position if he doesn't stick as a quarterback.
There's no discussion in his mind: McCaffrey is a quarterback all the way, "and he's going to be a damn good one," he said in a video this morning.
Huskers miss on Summerall: It was always a long shot. The Huskers took their entire coaching staff to Lakeland High in Florida last week, in part because it's a football powerhouse but primarily to see four-star outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder, though, signed with Florida on Wednesday morning, announcing his decision on ESPN2.
Summerall visited NU for the Michigan State game in November and had interest, but felt too strong a pull to stay at home.
NU will almost certainly be on the lookout for help on the edge between now and February.