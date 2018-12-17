The early National Signing Day arrives Wednesday and Nebraska is expected to sign about two-thirds of what will eventually be among the largest recruiting classes in recent memory at the school.
Entering Wednesday, the Huskers have 21 players who are expected to sign national letters of intent, a couple more prospects with unique situations and then a few who could provide NSD excitement.
All told, when the Huskers get to preseason camp in August, they expect to have up to 30 new scholarship players and 20 to 25 new walk-ons. Not all of that will get sorted out this week, of course, but what happens during the early signing period will chart the course for the rest of the offseason.
So, here’s a look at what we know and what’s still left to be learned.
Among the verbal commitments, who is (relatively speaking) a sure bet to sign with Nebraska this week?
Every player that’s verbally committed to Nebraska except for junior college offensive lineman Desmond Bland (Arizona Western) is expected to sign during the upcoming period.
Where will that leave Nebraska?
If the Huskers get 21 signatures (plus anybody who commits from here out) on Wednesday, that will set them up nicely going forward. Those last nine or so spots will fill up quickly.
How?
Well, NU is on many more high school players that are not expected to sign early. They include longtime targets like four-star defensive back Noa Pola-Gates (Gilbert, Arizona), newer targets like four-star wide receiver Charles Njoku (Wayne, New Jersey), junior college players like defensive back Tony Wallace (Independence Community College in Kansas) and players who are or were committed to other schools, like Pitt verbal commit outside linebacker Brandon Mack (Montgomery, Alabama).
Nebraska is also expected to be active in the graduate transfer market. The Huskers are expected to add Oklahoma graduate transfer defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, the older brother of NU’s Damion Daniels, though that move has not yet been made official by NU. The Huskers could also explore options at linebacker, in the secondary, at receiver or on the offensive line.
How does Nebraska have 30 spots?
It’s complicated. FBS rosters are governed by two main limits: 85 and 25. Teams can have a maximum of 85 scholarship players each season and can take a maximum of 25 “initial counters” or new players, each year. So how are the Huskers able to take up to 30 this year? The NCAA allows schools to back-count when their classes don’t hit the 25-man limit. In order to be back-counted, a player must enroll early.
NU was able to take all of its early enrollees last year — think Adrian Martinez, Greg Bell, Will Honas and others — and count them back to the 2017 class because Mike Riley’s final group was a small one.
Once all of the players for 2018 were accounted for — including summer additions like Vaha Vainuku and Tre Neal — NU's initial counter number finished at 20.
The Huskers are expected to have at least six early enrollees this year, so five can count back to 2018 to get to the 25-man max. Hence, Nebraska can sign 30, with five counting toward the 2018 class and the rest a full 2019 cycle.
Even that many players may not fill the roster to 85 by the time Aug. 31 rolls around, so even with a big incoming class and a small group of seniors upcoming (it’s at 17 before Daniels and any other graduate transfers arrive), NU still pegs 22 or so as it’s starting point for a 2020 class.
Is that complicated enough?
Who are those early enrollees you mentioned?
Good question. Here are the players who are expected to enroll in January and, as such, who Husker fans can look forward to seeing in the Red-White Spring Game on April 13:
* Quarterback Luke McCaffrey (Littleton, Colorado).
* All-purpose back Wandale Robinson (Frankfort, Kentucky).
* Linebacker Nick Henrich (Omaha).
* Tight end Chris Hickman (Omaha).
* Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff).
* Wide receiver Jamie Nance (Blanchard, Oklahoma).
If Houston defensive lineman Brant Banks picks the Huskers, he is also slated to be an early enrollee.
Who will we learn about on Wednesday?
The big one is four-star tight end Ty Robinson of Gilbert, Arizona. He is making his announcement at 12:45 p.m. Central at his school, Higley High.
Joining the Huskers in his final group are Alabama, Oregon and USC. So, no competition, right?
Nebraska likes where it stands and had the final in-home visit with Robinson on Thursday. He enjoyed his visit to Lincoln back in November and the coaching staff has been after him basically since they arrived here last year. Robinson has family on his mom’s side in Omaha.
But this is big-time competition NU is up against, too. Regardless, it would be a mighty big win for the staff.
Four-star outside linebacker Lloyd Summerall (Lakeland, Florida) will make his announcement between 10 and 11 a.m. on ESPN2. His finalists are NU, Florida and Miami, though it would be considered a surprise if he picks the Huskers.
The other two to keep a close eye on are Banks and offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzche. Banks is a mid-year enrollee, so he is likely to sign Wednesday. The Huskers like him as a defensive lineman while others have recruited him for offense. NU appears to be in very good shape with the 6-8, 280-pounder.
Fritzsche visited Lincoln this weekend, but also has a brand new offer from Clemson on the table. He could sign Wednesday or wait until February. The Tigers are going to be tough to beat, especially if it goes past this week.
What do we watch for in January?
The dead period in recruiting lasts until Jan. 10. At that point, coaches will have a little more than three weeks on the road before the Feb. 6 signing date.
Expect Nebraska to work heavily on 2020 in addition to trying to wrap up the 2019 class. With anywhere from five to nine spots available for 2019, there will be work left to finish. However, the Huskers will certainly be out trying to add to their 2020 class.
Among the remaining 2019 targets, it’s probably safe to assume that Pola-Gates, Njoku and potentially Mack will be among the primary high school targets. New players may well come onto the radar screen, too, depending on who signs and who doesn’t around the country. Then, Bland and other juco prospects will be worth keeping an eye on.
Predictions
There’s a lot more stability than this time last year, when the Huskers signed 10 players in December and several more in February.
The bet here is that Robinson and Banks both sign with Nebraska. Fritzsche is a tough call, but home is awfully hard to turn down.
RB | Rahmir Johnson
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
School: Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey)
Date Committed: May 5.
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky.
Lead recruiter: Mike Dawson, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Johnson was among the very first scholarship offers of the Frost era, committed relatively early in the process and has stuck by his pledge. He shared duty much of his career at powerhouse Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, but the Brooklyn, New York, native flourished in a primary role as a senior, rushing for 1,334 yards (6.3 per carry) and 11 touchdowns. Given NU’s backfield youth, Johnson will have every opportunity to get on the field early.
Future Husker with Rahmir Johnson: Four-star recruit plays for one of the best high school teams in the country
ATH | Wandale Robinson
The basics
Position: ATH
Height: 5-9
Weight: 180
Hometown: Frankfort, Kentucky
School: Western Hills
Date Committed: Dec. 5
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Kentucky, Ohio State, Alabama, Purdue.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Among the biggest recruiting victories of the class, Robinson didn’t come easily. He looked like a sure Nebraska bet, then changed his mind last minute and committed to Kentucky on Nov. 1. But the Huskers kept at it, sent Ryan Held and Troy Walters to visit him during the postseason contract period and he flipped to Nebraska on Dec. 5. He’s a dynamic offensive threat – Robinson had nearly 2,700 offensive yards and 41 offensive touchdowns as a senior and more than 10,000 yards and 118 scores for his career – and looks to be a perfect fit as a do-it-all player in Scott Frost’s offense. He is an early enrollee.
TE | Chris Hickman
The basics
Position: TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
School: Burke
Date Committed: Sept. 15
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: LSU, Texas, Oregon.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Hickman gave the Huskers a clean sweep of five in-state players with offers when he committed in September. A two-way standout at Burke, Hickman will begin his career as a tight end at NU. At 6-foot-5, Hickman must put on significant weight to play in the Big Ten, but he projects as a down-the-field weapon in Frost’s offense. He had 421 receiving yards and four touchdowns plus 39 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks as a senior for the state-champion Bulldogs. Hickman is an early enrollee.
OLB | Garrett Nelson
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Hometown: Scottsbluff, Neb.
School: Scottsbluff
Date Committed: June 24, 2017
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: South Dakota, South Dakota State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
The longest-tenured member of the Huskers’ 2019 class, Nelson committed to Mike Riley’s program well before the 2017 season began. He played defensive end at Scottsbluff, but is an outside linebacker in Erik Chinander’s 3-4 scheme. He plays with abandon and is one of the binding forces of this class. Nelson is an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Garrett Nelson: On giving up a chance for a wrestling title for a few more months as a Husker
RB | Ronald Thompkins
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 200
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
School: Grayson
Date Committed: June 15
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Penn State, others.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Thompkins is one of the most physically gifted players in the class, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He was set to be a staple for powerhouse Grayson High, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of the Rams’ first game. He’s now had reconstructive surgery on both knees. Thompkins at one point was committed to Florida State and had interest from virtually every blue blood program in the country during his high school career. Now, can he get (and stay) healthy?
WR | Darien Chase
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175
Hometown: Vancouver, Washington
School: Union
Date Committed: Oct. 25
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Washington, Oregon, Utah, Boise State.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters.
The Skinny
Chase’s recruitment picked up steam fast when he officially visited for NU’s Oct. 20 win over Minnesota and then verbally committed the next week. Chase is considered perhaps the top overall 2019 prospect in the Pacific Northwest and offensive coordinator Troy Walters identified him as a priority target. The 6-foot-1 receiver had 1,004 yards as a senior to go along with 13 touchdowns.
DL | Mosai Newsom
The basics
Position: DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260
Hometown: Waverly, Iowa
School: Waverly-Shell Rock
Date Committed: July 23
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Northwestern, Iowa State.
Lead recruiter: Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Newsom grew up right down the road from Iowa, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander – himself an Iowa native, convinced the defensive end to come to Nebraska. Newsom visited frequently this spring and committed just before his senior season. He is perhaps a bit of a tweener — not prototypical length and mass for a defensive end but not a stand-up linebacker in a 3-4 — but Nebraska likes his upside.
ILB | Garrett Snodgrass
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220
Hometown: York, Neb.
School: York
Date Committed: Nov. 24, 2017
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: South Dakota, South Dakota State.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
York’s do-it-all standout committed to NU one day before Riley was fired but never wavered. Snodgrass played multiple positions including quarterback in high school but will start his Husker career at linebacker. The Dukes have a local pipeline of sorts building. Simon Otte will be a redshirt freshman walk-on outside linebacker and Noah Stafursky is walking on as an offensive lineman.
Future Husker with Garrett Snodgrass: On playing through pain in the playoffs, and his all-time favorite Husker
OL | Michael Lynn
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 300
Hometown: Englewood, Colorado
School: Cherry Creek
Date Committed: Aug. 5
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Lynn is another long tackle prospect that the Huskers are excited about developing. His Cherry Creek team lost to Luke McCaffrey’s Valor Christian in the state title game, but the two are close friends. Lynn has been an active peer recruiter and should help the Huskers get back in Colorado looking for more talent in 2020.
Future Husker with Michael Lynn: On pancake blocks and Big Ten football
OL | Matthew Anderson
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250
Hometown: Leesville, Louisiana
School: Leesville
Date Committed: June 22
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Louisiana, Louisiana Tech.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin.
The Skinny
The Huskers found this under-the-radar tackle prospect in rural Louisiana, but love his frame and athleticism. Anderson dealt with a knee injury throughout his senior year. He hit it off immediately with the staff and has been a consistent peer recruiter since committing in June. He might be a project, but NU thinks the potential is there for Anderson to become a big, powerful Big Ten tackle.
Future Husker with Matthew Anderson: On the referral that got him on the Huskers' radar, and chess
DB | Quinton Newsome
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
School: North Gwinnett
Date Committed: Aug. 6
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Cal, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Newsome was the first defensive back prospect to commit to NU when he pulled the trigger in early August. He’s got the size and versatility that Travis Fisher covets and he comes from a talent-rich area in Georgia. The Huskers think Newsome could play corner or safety but he’ll likely start at corner.
QB | Luke McCaffrey
The basics
Position: QB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
School: Valor Christian
Date Committed: June 4
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Michigan, Colorado, Duke.
Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco.
The Skinny
McCaffrey visited for a junior day in April, hit it off with quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and committed in June. He’s got the bloodlines and he’s got athleticism. He wasn’t a full-time quarterback until this fall, but the Huskers think he can stick under center. McCaffrey completed 55.3 percent as a senior for state-champion Valor Christian, finishing with 2,202 yards, a 21-4 TD-INT ratio plus 526 rushing yards and eight more scores. McCaffrey is an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Luke McCaffrey: On Coach Verduzco, and having his former NFL player dad as his head coach
WR | Jamie Nance
The basics
Position: WR
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 170
Hometown: Blanchard, Oklahoma
School: Blanchard
Date Committed: June 29
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Minnesota, TCU, Baylor.
Lead recruiter: Troy Walters, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Nance’s stock took off during his senior year despite an early injury. He finished with 36 catches for 523 yards and nine scores, added 234 more (7.8 per carry) on the ground and returned two punts and two kickoffs for scores. He has the type of game-breaking speed NU covets. The Huskers weren’t afraid to jump on Nance and take his commitment before he was a highly regarded recruit and it paid off. Nance is expected to be an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Jamie Nance: On not wavering on his decision during Huskers' 0-5 start
RB | Dedrick Mills
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 225
Hometown: Waycross, Georgia
School: Garden City (Kan.) Community College
Date Committed: Sept. 4
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arkansas State.
Lead recruiter: Jovan Dewitt, Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Mills was a freshman All-American at Georgia Tech in 2016 before being dismissed from the program. He broke his collar bone and missed most of 2017, re-emerged as one of the most productive running backs in junior college ball this fall. Mills rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games at Garden City (Kan.) Community College this fall. Mills is an early enrollee.
ILB | Jackson Hannah
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 235
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
School: Montgomery Bell Academy
Date Committed: June 6
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Arkansas, Cal, Duke.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Hannah said he and his dad visited dozens and dozens of schools and he just happened to fall in love with NU. The Huskers like his length and speed and he makes a dynamic inside pair with Nick Henrich for Barrett Ruud to work with. Hannah was a multi-year starter at Montgomery Bell Academy and continued to pick up significant interest from SEC territory after he pledged to the Huskers.
Future Husker with Jackson Hannah: On how an extensive college tour led the four-star linebacker to Nebraska
DB | Javin Wright
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
School: Hamilton
Date Committed: Oct. 31
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: UCLA, Arizona State.
Lead recruiter: Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander.
The Skinny
Wright is the son of former Husker Toby Wright and a good prospect in his own right, too. At 6-3, he’s a rangy, versatile defensive back prospect that could potentially even play outside linebacker if he continues to grow. Wright represents another big body for Travis Fisher to work with as the Huskers try to stockpile young secondary talent.
OL | Bryce Benhart
Committed
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-9
Weight: 305
Hometown: Lakeville, Minnesota
School: Lakeville North
Date Committed: Oct. 28
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota.
Lead recruiter: Greg Austin, Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Benhart kept his recruitment under wraps for its entirety, but this was a massive recruiting win for the Huskers. The enormous tackle is a good athlete — he’s among the best heavyweight wrestlers in Minnesota — and a powerful football player. Can he compete for early playing time? Time will tell, but his coach at Lakeville North said Benhart might be the best offensive lineman in that school’s history.
ILB | Nick Henrich
The basics
Position: ILB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 210
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
School: Burke
Date Committed: July 21
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Iowa State, others.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Henrich represents one of the biggest recruiting wins to date for Scott Frost and company. The highly regarded in-state linebacker could have gone just about anywhere he wanted, but Frost and Barrett Ruud convinced him to stay and play for the Huskers. Henrich missed four-plus games with a knee injury, but still won Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska. In 21 total games as a junior and senior, Henrich compiled 215 tackles (10.2 per game), 51 for loss and 15 sacks. He’s considered by most to be the best college prospect in the state. Henrich is an early enrollee.
Future Husker with Nick Henrich: On what it was like when Scott Frost showed up at his school, and his most interesting college offer
OL/DL | Ethan Piper
The basics
Position: OL/DL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 275
Hometown: Norfolk, Nebraska
School: Norfolk Catholic
Date Committed: March 5.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Iowa, Ohio.
Lead recruiter: Barrett Ruud.
The Skinny
Piper was a two-way standout at Norfolk Catholic and is the type of explosive athlete the Huskers covet. He dominated his level of competition and has the type of twitch and power that make him a prime candidate to thrive under the guidance of strength coach Zach Duval. Piper doesn’t get the same publicity as some other in-state commits, but he’s got a chance to be the best of the bunch.
Future Husker with Ethan Piper: Norfolk Catholic senior talks about his big moment on special teams, and what position he'll play
OL | Desmond Bland
The basics
Position: OL
Height: 6-4
Weight: 300
Hometown: Flossmoor, Ill.
School: Arizona Western C.C.
Date Committed: June 1.
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Florida State.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Bland has the look of a ready-made Big Ten interior lineman, but the Huskers will have to wait to find out for sure. The Arizona Western product will not graduate until May and, as such, cannot enroll here until the summer. He is not signing in December because he can’t enroll early. Will the Huskers still have room for him in February?
DB | Myles Farmer
The basics
Position: DB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 180
Hometown: Atlanta
School: Westlake
Date Committed: Nov. 18
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Florida Atlantic.
Lead recruiter: Sean Beckton, Travis Fisher.
The Skinny
Farmer visited for the Michigan State game and was so sold that he committed as soon as he landed back in Atlanta with his family. He’s a long, rangy defensive back — do you sense a trend? — and could play any number of positions for the Huskers down the road. Farmer is one of several Georgia players in NU’s class.
OLB | Jamin Graham
The basics
Position: OLB
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Hometown: Attalla, Alabama
School: Etowah
Date Committed: Dec. 2
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Ole Miss, Auburn.
Lead recruiter: Scott Frost.
The Skinny
Graham was offered early by the Huskers but didn’t broadcast much about his recruitment. Frost made a point of going to see him in Alabama during the first week of the contact period, though. That led to an official visit, which turned into a quick verbal commitment. Graham has a 7-foot wingspan, just the kind of frame Jovan Dewitt and the Huskers covet on defense.