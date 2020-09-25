Huskies' big-inning leads to victory of Lakeview

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview softball struggled to find its offense on Thursday in a road game against Aurora in which the Lady Vikings lost 9-2.

Lakeview (6-8) scored its two runs in the top of the first off three hits from Abbie Scholl, Haley Frenzen, Molly Frenzen and an error. Haley's hit was a double, the only extra-base hit for Lakeview.

The Lady Vikings only mustered two hits the final six innings and stranded six runners on base. The two hits came from Paxton Lusche and Calie Booth. Molly Frenzen led Lakeview with two RBIs.

Aurora (13-5) scored once in the first and took the lead in the second scoring six runs. The Huskies added one in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Out of the nine runs Aurora scored, only two of them were earned. Both teams committed four errors.

Lakeview is in action next on Saturday in the Central City Invite.

