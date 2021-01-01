Huskies race out to big lead in dual win over Lakeview

Lakeview lost the first five matches of Wednesday's road dual at Aurora, only came as close as 35-18 and suffered a 44-30 loss to the NSWCA No. 4 ranked Class B tournament team and No. 9 dual team.

Aurora has two ranked wrestlers in its final four positions in the lineup and had the benefit of starting in the heavyweights. The Huskies jumped out to a 25-0 lead before the Vikings were able to get on the board.

Five Lakeview wrestlers, Levi Lutjelusche, Keving Dominguez, Logan Jaixen, Brock Mahoney and Gerber Recinos picked up victories.

Dominguez, Jaixen and Mahoney won by pinfall. Lutjelusche and Recinos accepted forfeits.

"We tried to chase some points in a few spots," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "Some of our moves didn't work out and we lost some swing matches.

"...I thought we did what we had to do to win the dual, we just didn't get enough matches."

Lakeview was lacking a wrester at the 120-pound spot, and Aurora was open at 113. The Vikings used those lineup changes to allow Lutjelusche to take a forfeit at 113 pounds and bump Own Bargen up to 120.