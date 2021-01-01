Huskies race out to big lead in dual win over Lakeview

Lakeview lost the first five matches of Wednesday's road dual at Aurora, only came as close as 35-18 and suffered a 44-30 loss to the NSWCA No. 4 ranked Class B tournament team and No. 9 dual team.
Aurora has two ranked wrestlers in its final four positions in the lineup and had the benefit of starting in the heavyweights. The Huskies jumped out to a 25-0 lead before the Vikings were able to get on the board.
Five Lakeview wrestlers, Levi Lutjelusche, Keving Dominguez, Logan Jaixen, Brock Mahoney and Gerber Recinos picked up victories.
Dominguez, Jaixen and Mahoney won by pinfall. Lutjelusche and Recinos accepted forfeits.
"We tried to chase some points in a few spots," Lakeview coach Jeff Bargen said. "Some of our moves didn't work out and we lost some swing matches.
"...I thought we did what we had to do to win the dual, we just didn't get enough matches."
Lakeview was lacking a wrester at the 120-pound spot, and Aurora was open at 113. The Vikings used those lineup changes to allow Lutjelusche to take a forfeit at 113 pounds and bump Own Bargen up to 120.
Jeremy Oswald controlled that one and scored an 11-3 major decision for a sixth win in the first seven matches. Aurora followed a 4-0 opening with a pin at 106 then Lutjelusche took the forfeit at 113.
Landon Maschmeier led the match at 126 4-2 but suffered a takedown with 28 seconds remaining, and Lakeview trailed 16-6. Dominguez and Jaixen gave the Vikings back-to-back pins but it wasn't nearly enough. Mahoney had the final win at 145.
Yordi Dominguez was tied 7-7 in the third period of his 160-pound match but gave up an escape and a takedown late and took a 10-7 loss. Austen Smith moved up to 220 to try and capture an upset win but lost an 8-5 decision due in large part to the weight difference.
Aurora took 182-106 with a major decision, two pins and a forfeit.
"It was a tough opening weight class for us, starting at 182 pounds. They're really good at their upper four weight classes," coach Bargen said. "We got down big and they had a lot of momentum."
Lakeview is back in action at the Jack Murray Wrestling Invite at Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 8.
"We were rusty. Aurora wrestled the day before against Northwest, which helped them. None of our guys looked bad by any means, but you could tell it was our first time back," Bargen said. "But no excuses. They outwrestled us, but I thought we made the moves we needed to in order to give ourselves a chance."
