Irish overcome halftime deficit to defeat Bulldogs

Osceola football looked to be on its way to a semifinal on Friday when it led Falls City Sacred Heart 28-14 at halftime in a D-2 state playoff road game in Falls City. But No. 1 Sacred Heart (9-1) scored the last 40 points of the game and ended Osceola hopes for another run to the title game.

"It was just a matter of we played a good first half, and their quarterback throws the ball extremely well, and they have a couple different good receivers. They're one is about 6-3, had more speed and we just couldn't contain that the second half," Osceola head coach Bob Fuller said. "It was a second half of big plays; all long pass plays which they scored four touchdowns on. I think, probably, the most disappointing thing was we just really had a difficult time generating any offense."

Sacred Heart senior running back Del Castell finished the game with 199 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. Junior quarterback Jakob Jordan threw for three touchdowns, two to senior Jackson Fiegener, and ran for one. Jordan threw for 251 yards.

"They have a really good football team," Fuller said. "Their kids played with more intensity the second half than we did. Once they got the momentum, we couldn't get it back. I'm not saying our kids weren't trying because they really were. They were trying really hard. Sometimes things just don't go your way, and they played to a level the second half that they didn't play in the first half."

Isaiah Zelasney opened the scoring for Osceola on a 37-yard fumble return in the first quarter, but Sacred Heart responded with a 14-yard run from Castell to take an 8-6 lead.

Carson Watts and Bryce Reed scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 20-8 lead before Casteel broke free for 32 yards and a score. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 28-14 on a 34-yard pass from Zelasney to Reed before the end of the half.

The Irish proceeded to score 40 straight points on three rushing touchdowns from Casteel, three passing touchdowns from Jordan and a rushing touchdown from Jordan.

“We made some decent adjustments at halftime. More than anything we played a smarter second half," Sacred Heart head coach Doug Goltz told the Lincoln Journal Star. "In the first half, we made some mistakes that took away some points for us and gave them some points. I had some play calls that hurt us the first half, too. I think we settled down and followed the game plan better the second half. We beat a very good football team tonight.”

The loss is the first defeat for Osceola players since Sept. 13, 2019 when Osceola/High Plains lost to Ravenna. The Bulldogs were on a 14-game winning streak.

"We want to wish (Falls City Sacred Heart) the best of luck," Fuller said. "They're going to have a tough game against Sandhills Thedford. I'm extremely proud of our kids and really want to thank the community and the parents for everything they did this. They were very supportive of the program and the kids."

